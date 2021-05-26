AAA analysts have predicted motorists will pay less for gasoline this Memorial Day than they did a few years ago.
“Unless pump prices suddenly rise this week, holiday travelers will find gas prices are slightly below what they paid on Memorial Day 2018,” said spokesman Mark Jenkins.
On Wednesday, the Punta Gorda metro market, which encompasses Charlotte County, had the lowest prices in the state, with an average price of $2.79. But gasoline was selling for less at a number of stations, including the Gulf station in Port Charlotte, whose regular unleaded was $2.60 per gallon.
Sam’s Club in Port Charlotte was selling regular unleaded for $2.68, while other stations were selling gas for around $2.69.
Punta Gorda gas stations were selling gasoline ranging from $2.69 (Shell/Circle K) to $2.79.
Sarasota County gasoline averaged $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, while DeSoto County gas averaged $2.91.
Jenkins pointed out that although “strong holiday fuel demand can carry the potential for causing higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped 5 cents last week.” He said this could cause gasoline prices at the pump to drift lower, but he cautioned, “things can change quickly in the fuel market.”
Florida’s state average for regular unleaded was $2.87 on Wednesday, and although the Punta Gorda metro market had the state’s lowest prices, Wednesday’s average of $2.79 was a slight uptick from Tuesday’s $2.78 per gallon.
The most expensive market in the state Wednesday was Panama City, whose average price for regular unleaded was $3.05 on Wednesday.
This Memorial Day weekend, it’s expected more than two million Floridians will hit the road, and the majority of them — 1.9 million — will take a road trip 50 miles or more, according to AAA.
For those leaving the state, the nationwide average Wednesday was $3.03 per gallon, so you might be paying more if you’re filling up outside of Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.