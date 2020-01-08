PUNTA GORDA — Do you have an RV to spare for a few hours?
The Punta Gorda Chamber is looking to borrow one on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
It would act as a backstage dressing room for an ABBA tribute band, Dancing Dream, which is coming to town.
Anyone who lends out their RV for the performance could get tickets and stage recognition, according to the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
The show is at the Tiki Bar Lawn at Four Points by Sheraton.
Disco is from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., with the ABBA tribute band starting at 7:30 p.m.
Any leads on an RV can be shared by calling 941-639-3720.
For more information on the upcoming show visit puntagordachamber.com/product/dazzling-performance-of-abbas-best-hits/
