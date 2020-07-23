Sallie Jones Elementary School Kindergarten teacher Jenny James is the Achieva Teacher of the Month for April 2020.
The presentations are usually done at the school, but James received the news via a Google meeting since schools were closed.
“I’m honored to be named the Charlotte County Achieva teacher of the month,” James said. “I am also humbled because there are simply so many outstanding, passionate, creative educators out there who challenge, inspire, and support their students every day who also deserve this recognition. I would like to thank Achieva and the Sun Newspaper for recognizing an outstanding Charlotte County teacher each month.”
James is the recipient of a $250 gift card as well as a $250 grant to support a wish-list item that benefits her classroom.
“I am very excited to get back into the swing of things and help bring back a sense of normalcy for the children during these challenging times,” James said. “This year is going to be so different than previous years, but I am up for the challenge. In life, things don’t always go according to plan. This is particularly true when it comes to teaching. This year my motto is, ‘Be flexible and go with the flow when change occurs.’ Instead of stressing about change and the unknown during these uncertain times, embrace it with both hands.”
The Sun has been teaming up with Achieva Credit Union and Charlotte County Schools since September 2019 to recognize an outstanding teacher each month. Parents, students and community members can nominate an educator of their choice from Charlotte County. The teacher with the most votes wins.
To nominate a teacher: Visit yoursun.com/topteacher to cast your vote.
The deadline to vote for Teacher of the Year is Tuesday.
