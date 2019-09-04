By BOB MUDGE

Staff Writer

VENICE — Atmospheric conditions changed the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, slowing it down and holding it farther east than predicted.

That substantially reduced the impact the storm would have had on Florida. Flash flood, wind and storm surge advisories were posted for most of the state’s east coast Tuesday, as well as points farther north.

Those same conditions put the Bahamas directly in the crosshairs of the powerful hurricane.

It’s the strongest storm to affect the Bahamas. The previous record was 160 mph in 1932.

Worse, the storm lingered, with several National Hurricane Center (NHC) updates reporting its movement as “stationary.” Not until Tuesday morning did Dorian finally start inching northwest.

By then the storm had weakened considerably, though sustained winds were still 110 mph. And Dorian had grown, with tropical-storm-force winds extending out 175 miles, according to CNN.

It left utter devastation in its wake: five people dead and as many as 13,000 homes destroyed, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed on Monday, with the death toll likely to rise.

Agape Flights, a Christian ministry based in Venice that serves the Caribbean, announced it was collecting supplies and making plans to deliver them as soon as it was safe to fly.

In a Facebook Live post Tuesday afternoon, CEO Allen Speer said one of Agape’s planes would be making its regular flight to Haiti and the Dominican Republic a day early this week, on Wednesday.

On Friday, he said, Agape will be transporting Paul Voss, the executive director of the Caribbean Ministries Association, which operates the Eleuthra Bible Training Center, to Eleuthra, an island in the Bahamas that escaped the brunt of the storm. A missionary there reported there was a power outage for a time but was otherwise OK, he said.

The center will serve as a staging area for relief efforts and a shelter for missionaries and other people rescued from Abaco, to the northwest, Speer said.

People were already responding to a call Agape put out for donations to help the victims of Dorian, he said.

Needed supplies include nonperishable food items; paper goods; cleaning supplies; hygiene, first-aid and baby supplies; and miscellaneous items ranging from batteries to generators.

Among the most-needed items are heavy-duty tarps like the one that were ubiquitous in Charlotte County after Hurricane Charley.

“These are invaluable,” Speer said.

For more information about Agape’s relief effort, visit: AgapeFlights.com.