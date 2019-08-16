NORTH PORT - Emanne Beasha has been attending Shades of Green riding stables for years in North Port.
On Saturday, she will be its special guest.
Emanne, 10, started riding - and singing - to horses years ago.
Her voice has taken her far from the riding stable in North Port Estates and to Los Angeles - where she is currently a Golden Buzzer awardee on "America's Got Talent."
The competition for the opera singer heats up Aug. 27 - when she will sing live to the NBC viewership. The winner, that will be decided based on viewer votes, will be announced live Aug. 28.
But this week, she's back in North Port. And on Saturday, in conjunction with Shades of Green annual open house, Emanne will be at the Estates location.
The Shades of Green open house runs from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the facility at 3189 Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. The morning includes information on its horses, instructors, programs and classes, including Silver Spurs Riding groups, Mommy & Me Riding Academy, lesson memberships and home school group lessons.
The day will also include games, sales on riding lesson packages and refreshments along with $10 horse rides - if weather permits.
But Emanne, who is not only an opera singer but a student rider, will also be on hand and visitors will be encouraged to sign a "good luck" poster for her.
For more information, call 941-626-0214.
