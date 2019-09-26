Emanne

Emanne and Jojo Beasha pose with a large cookie they dropped off at the office of the North Port Sun on Thursday. 

 PHOTO BY JANELLE ANDOU

NORTH PORT - Emanne Beasha and her family returned to North Port and spent a part of Thursday visiting a few spots. 

They stopped by the North Port Sun and dropped off a large cookie and some kind words for the newspaper. 

Emanne, 11, won a Golden Buzzer on NBC's "America's Got Talent" earlier this summer and made it through to the final show, finishing in the top 10. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments