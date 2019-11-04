PUNTA GORDA — An estimated 75,000 people came into Punta Gorda over the weekend to watch the Florida International Air Show.
The USAF Thunderbirds returned to the show this year — where they haven’t been since 2014 — and that helped draw the crowds to Punta Gorda Airport, according to the show’s organizers who debriefed the Sun about how things went.
Here’s what they had to say about the biggest crowd in recent memory:
Do you have the overall numbers for attendance and how this year compared to prior years?
The estimated attendance, as supplied by the CCSO, was 35,000 both days. The total for Friday was 5,000. Air Show attendance rises and falls when major jet teams are on the schedule. This year was no different. Throughout the years, the number of attendees, without a military jet team, hovers around 10,000-15,000 per day. This year’s attendance easily surpassed those numbers, based upon the popularity of the USAF Thunderbirds.
Was this the most heavily attended show?
Yes, it was one of the most highly attended Air Shows in recent memory. It was the only Air Show for the USAF Thunderbirds in Florida this year and their last of the 2019 season.
Are there any estimates for the overall economic impact from the show for the region this year?
For the past two years, the Punta Gorda-Englewood Beach Visitor’s Bureau conducts county economic impact surveys by a independent company of both the hospitality industry and one-on-one surveys at the Air Show. These numbers will be available in the very near future.
The last economic impact survey by the Punta Gorda Englewood Beach Visitor’s Bureau shows a $4 million impact on Charlotte County. We believe that the impact will be easily doubled or tripled due to the huge increase in guest attendance.
What can you share about how the show went this year, including any stumbles and greatest strengths?
Many attendees commented on the improved parking process over previous air shows. And while lines may have seemed long at the end, thousands of attendees were shuttled to their cars as quickly as possible, in less than 1½ hours.
The ticket prices for the Florida International Air Show is in the lower one-third of all ticket prices for Air Shows across the country. Children and Active Military Veterans are given discounts. While the Air Show is not “free” like the Military Base Air Shows (McDill Air Force Base) that are supported by the taxpayer, the Florida International Air Show, with its premier Air Show performers, offers a very good value for the money.
The Florida International Air Show Board is comprised totally of volunteers. Each has a passion to serve and give back to the community. It takes hundreds of hours to plan, coordinate and execute the thousands of details that need to be completed successfully to ensure a successful Air Show. The over 700 volunteers work diligently for three days to make those plans a reality.
