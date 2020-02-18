Sarasota County received nearly $2 million while Charlotte County received $358,000 in tax revenue from Airbnb in 2019.
Airbnb released its annual Florida tax report this week, showing that the online short-term rental platform remitted over $136.7 million in tax revenue to the state and local governments. This is about 50% more than the $89.5 million remitted in 2018.
The company has agreements with the Florida Department of Revenue and 44 of Florida’s 67 counties to allow the platform to collect and remit local bed taxes on behalf of its rental hosts.
The local funds typically go toward tourism marketing ventures, the company stated.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, or VCB, uses this tax for marketing and advertising “designed to increase tourist-related business activities to potential state, national and international visitors,” according to the VCB’s tourism director, Wendie Vestfall.
“It is also used for paying the debt service on the Tampa Bay Ray’s Spring Training facility,” or Charlotte Sports Park, Vestfall said.
Meanwhile, Visit Sarasota County uses approximately a third of these taxes for beach maintenance and renourishment, and the rest for aquatic nature, sports stadiums, promotion, cultural arts, and the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, according to Visit Sarasota County spokesperson Britney Guertin.
Local governments received $39.7 million, with $1.8 million going to Sarasota County and $358,000 to Charlotte County.
Florida Airbnb guests pay a 6% state tax for rentals, as well as local taxes that differ by county.
Both Charlotte and Sarasota counties apply an additional 5% tourist development tax, as well as a 1% local surtax.
“Collecting and remitting hotel taxes can be complicated,” the report stated. “These tax agreements make it more convenient for local governments to collect the tax ... making the process seamless and easy for hosts while contributing valuable revenue for local comptrollers and tax collectors.”
As of January 2019, there were 430 active hosts in Charlotte County and 2,000 active hosts in Sarasota County. There are also 21 rentals in DeSoto County, according to the Airbnb website.
The Florida Department of Revenue received $97.1 million in sales tax revenue from Airbnb, $34.6 million more than last year.
Though there is little evidence to show that Airbnbs increase travelers, Vestfall said these platforms provide an additional option for short-term accommodations.
“They really haven’t changed the way visitors stay in our county,” Vestfall said. “It’s more about the way in which the tourist development tax is collected and the ease of collecting it.”
The county has seen an increase in the amount of money collected from rental properties overall since the inception of Airbnb and similar platforms, Vestfall said. “It’s much easier for the tax collector to get the tax from Airbnb than from an individual.”
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach VCB received $4.3 million overall in tourist development tax revenues between October 2018 and September 2019.
The Florida Department of Revenue authorized Airbnb to collect and remit the state sales tax on behalf of rental hosts in 2015. Charlotte County’s agreement with Airbnb took effect in May 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.