Many Punta Gorda Airport and Regional Southwest Airport flights were either cancelled or delayed over the past few days, and bad weather in parts of the nation and the omicron outbreak are to blame.
According to several airlines including Allegiant, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways, delays and cancellations are expected to continue into the new year.
Hilarie Grey, spokesperson for Allegiant Airlines, told The Daily Sun on Friday, "We continue to have an unusual number of cancellations this week — some have been due to severe weather, and some due to other factors, including the type of unanticipated staff impacts from Covid experienced by other airlines and partners in places where we fly."
Grey went on to say that Allegiant anticipates "additional delays and cancellations this week, unfortunately."
She said customers, however, can be assured that when an unanticipated disruption does occur, passengers can be "re-accommodated to another flight, receive a refund, credit or other compensation."
By late afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 30, four Allegiant arrivals coming from Dayton, Ohio; Flint, Michigan; Louisville, Kentucky; and Fort Wayne, Indiana, were cancelled. Departures going to Dayton, Flint and Louisville were likewise cancelled.
Before noon Friday, New Year's Eve, three Allegiant arrivals scheduled for Punta Gorda Airport were cancelled; they were coming from Belleville, Illinois; Minneapolis; and Springfield Regional Airport in Illinois.
Of the 20 departure flights, four were cancelled and five were delayed. Cancellations were flights going to Belleville, Minneapolis, Elmira Corning Regional, and Stewart/Newburgh.
More than 1,000 flights on Thursday within, into, or out of the U.S. were cancelled for the day, and as of Friday morning, 540 were already cancelled according to the FlightAware website.
According to various reports, United Airlines was particularly hard hit, with 8% of its scheduled flights cancelled, while JetBlue announced it would reduce the number of flights it offers through Jan. 13.
In an interview with CNBC, JetBLue CEO Robin Hayes said 1,280 flights would be cancelled from Dec. 30 through Jan. 13, primarily due to the omicron outbreak which infected crew members.
At Florida Southwest International Airport (RSW), there were many delays before noon on Friday, and in many cases weather was to blame.
Of the 41 flights scheduled to depart from Fort Myers from 7:30 a.m. through 11:50 a.m., 32 were delayed and three were cancelled. Of the cancelled flights, two were headed for Toronto.
RSW on Thursday had 15 cancellations, representing 6% of its flights, and 117 delays, representing 47% of all flights.
Before 2 p.m. on Friday, RSW had 15 cancellations, representing 7% of flights, and 42 delays, or 21% of its scheduled flights.
DISRUPTIONS ARE GLOBAL
FlightAware on Thursday gave this tally: There was a total of 17,619 delays, with 8,699 within, into, or out of the U.S.
There was a total of 3,149 cancellations, with 1,441 within, into, or out of the U.S.
On Friday, the totals before 2 p.m. looked as if they were following Thursday's trend. There were 6,947 delays, with 2,180 within, into, or out of the U.S., and a total of 2,875 cancellations, with 1,413 within, into, or out of the U.S.
WEATHER FACTOR
In what one might consider "a perfect storm" in travel, Winter Storm Frida, named by The Weather Channel, has prompted winter storm watches, warnings and winter weather advisories from the Southwest to part of the upper Midwest.
The holiday storms come in the midst of the omicron outbreak which already impacted airline travel.
Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and parts of the Front Range of northern Colorado, including Boulder, Fort Collins and the western Denver metro area are covered by storm warnings.
Most of the accumulating snow on Friday was over the high country of northern and eastern Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.
The Weather Channel forecast that on Friday night the snow would spread into the central Plains, and snow on Saturday, New Year's Day, will be heavy and extend from the lower Missouri Valley to the Great Lakes.
Predicted was snow, sleet and ice in parts of northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas into central Illinois.
