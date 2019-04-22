Francis Williams graduated from high school in 1954 in St. Clair, Michigan.
The following year, he joined the Air Force and trained as a radar technician. The Port Charlotte man thought he would be repairing the radar units in F-100 Super Sabre jet fighters.
Instead, he and a small crew of workmen ended up loading atomic bombs in the bellies of B-57 Canberra twin-jet bombers during the Cold War in the 1950s in France.
Sampson, New York, is where Williams took basic training. From there he went to Denver, Colorado, where he received technical training on radar units.
“The F-100 fighters I was supposed to be working on at Little Rock Air Force Base in Bentonville, Arkansas, had no radar units,” he recalled. “Instead, 100 pounds of sandbags were placed in the belly of each plane that took the place of radar.”
Since the Air Force lacked technical employment for him in Bentonville, Williams received menial jobs. When he wasn’t pulling K.P. he was cleaning the officers’ sidearms.
“Air Force officers didn’t clean their own guns. They didn’t know how to take a .45 caliber pistol apart,” he said. “It was my job to clean all the firearms aboard a B-57 bomber. That included .50 caliber machine-guns, carbines, and grease guns.”
He spent almost a year working at Little Rock cleaning guns. Then he got a break. Williams volunteered from a European assignment.
“I spent almost 23 months of my service time at a base in Léon, France. My job was to help put A-bombs into American B-57 bombers. The bombs were three or four feet in diameter and they were round. We used a hydraulic lift to put them in the belly of the planes.
“The bomb bay doors were open and we would slide the bombs onto a track inside the B-57s. There was a sergeant in charge of the crew and three or four airmen like me who worked for him.
“We put 20 A-bombs in bombers a month at Leon Air Force Base. Of that number, four of the bombs were armed, but we never knew which four.
“While working with these bombs, I was told if one of the bombs crashed with A-bombs aboard they wouldn’t explode. I loved that since I was working with similar bombs.”
Shortly before his discharge, Williams returned to the states and relocated to England Air Force Base in Alexandria, Louisiana.
“It was 1958 and we were having a Cuban problem,” he said. “Because I loaded A-bombs for the Air Force in Europe they wanted me to do the same thing stateside. I ended up at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The Air Force wanted to make sure these bombs were available if things blew up in Cuba.”
“For about 10 days, in October of 1958, I loaded A-bombs for Cuba into the bellies of B-57s at Eglin. Then something happened and everything was called off.
“In June 1959, I was discharged from the Air Force at the base in Alexandra, La. When I got out of the service it was between the Korean War and the Vietnam War. There were no G.I. benefits. I went to work for Western Bell Telephone and worked for them for 20 years.“
Williams moved to Port Charlotte in 1989. Ten years ago, he married Donna.
(This article originally appeared in the Sun in October 2018.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.