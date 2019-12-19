PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Airport Authority had its last meeting of the year Thursday.
Highlights of the meeting include: the authority re-electing its officers for next year, updating the rental price for t-hangars, discussing future development, and agreeing to buy a building.
Here are the details...
1. The price of t-hangar rentals will increase for new tenants
In order to offset the costs of building additional hangars in the future, the Airport Authority approved in a 4-to-1 vote Thursday increasing the monthly rental cost of T-hangars from $275 to $425.
Commissioner Hancik voted no for the proposal.
Before this change, PGD had by far the lowest rates for T-hangar rentals in the area. Page Field in Fort Myers (FMY) has the second-lowest rate at $412 a month, while the most expensive T-hangar rentals are $565 a month at Albert Whitted Airport (SPG) in St. Petersburg.
Current tenants will stay at their rate of $275 a month with a 2.5% annual increase. Potential tenants who have been on the wait list since 2018 will be grandfathered into a lease agreement at the rate of $300 per month, according to PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller. This accounts for 16 of the 70 people on the T-hangar wait list, Miller and Parish said.
The airport is currently looking to build 24 standard hangars and five large-unit hangars, Parish said, which will cost approximately $4.8 million.
2. Lease with school board
The Airport Authority approved the final lease with the Charlotte County School Board for its future Aviation Airframe and Powerplant mechanics, or A&P, training program.
The school board is sharing the former Western Michigan University space with an Aeroguard flight school while they seek approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for their program.
The authority also signed an agreement with Vasey Aviation, which has been providing development services to PGD for over a decade.
With this, airport staff will have an expert on call to navigate potential problems and look for opportunities for public-private partnership opportunities. This could be anything from restaurants, to commercial development, or more.
"Going forward with Vasey helping find financing vehicles, this will be a tremendous boost to our efforts to continue to attract new businesses to the airport," said Charlotte County's Economic Development Director Dave Gammon. "With so much activity happening at the airport it will fill a great need."
3. The airport is buying a building
A building priced at $1.72 million is currently owned and occupied by SuperTrak, a company that builds forestry mulcher machines for land clearing, vegetation management and right-of-way maintenance.
SuperTrak has been a tenant of the airport for 21 years, according to the company's president, Tom King. In the lease, the company had the right to demolish their metal, 35,000 square-foot building after leaving their lease. Airport Authority Chair Pam Seay said this would make it more expensive for future tenants to put in a new building.
After two appraisals and an inspection from the airport, the company made $20,000 in improvements to the building in order to expedite the airport buying the building, King said.
SuperTrak's current lease at $10,000 a month will expire in 2023. After that, commissioners agreed to a seven year extension at $18,000 a month and an option of extending an additional five years at fair market value.
Hancik was worried, though, that after spending $1.7 million on the building that the airport would not get that money back, and that the money could be better spent on other projects.
"We have no intention of leaving the airport," King said. "We'll sign a lease to guarantee us (as a tenant) until you're whole ... We just want to be fair to everybody."
The Airport Authority will purchase the building in the first quarter of 2020, according to Miller.
SuperTrak currently has 16 employees in Charlotte County, King said.
4. Officers stay the same
Commissioners won't have to switch chairs next year.
That's because each of their roles stayed the same.
Pam Seay will continue to be the authority's chair, while James Herston will be the vice chair. Kathleen Coppola is the group's secretary and treasurer and Rob Hancik is the assistant secretary and treasurer. Paul Andrews is also a commissioner in the authority.
All nominations were unopposed and each officer was unanimously elected.
