By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish had his contract renewed for another three years at the monthly Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting Thursday, bringing his total salary to $190,278.
“I’m excited about the opportunity for the next three years,” Parish said.
The original contract was negotiated in 2016 for three years with the option to renew for another three years. Per his contract, he will receive a 2.75 percent raise next fiscal year, according to airport spokesperson Kaley Miller.
This would bring him to roughly $195,500.
None of the money going to Parish comes from taxpayers.
Being an independent special district under Florida law, “the airport does not collect taxes from the residents of Charlotte County and pays for all operational expenses from its income from leases and concessions fees, and fuel sales,” Miller said.
His contract also includes contributions of $24,000 per year in deferred compensation to his 457(b) retirement plan, which is the maximum allowed by law, Miller said.
Parish also gets the use of an airport-owned 2017 Ford Explorer.
The current CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick Piccolo, makes $306,006 a year, according to the airport’s director of finance and human resources, Anita Eldridge.
Starting off as an engineering consultant, Parish has been an employee of the Airport Authority since October 2005.
How much do others make?
Florida airport executives’ salaries range from $64,206 to $362,903, according to the Florida Airport Council survey from 2018.
For comparison, here are some other high-earning leadership positions in Charlotte County and Florida:
County Administrator Ray Sandrock $173,784
School Superintendent Steve Dionisio, $164,500
City Manager Howard Kunik, $144,131
Governor Ron DeSantis, $130,273
