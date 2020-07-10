The Charlotte County Airport Authority announced that the Punta Gorda Airport passenger count continues to improve, according to a news release.
The numbers for June totaled 93,767, with 47,846 departing passengers and 45,921 arriving passengers. June 2020’s passenger count was down just 30% from June 2019’s passenger numbers, and planes were an average of 72% full, the release states.
Private air charter and general aviation traffic also rebounded in June, indicating further confidence by private pilots to fly, according to the Airport Authority.
Air traffic control data shows that the number of total takeoffs and landings, including Allegiant flights, general aviation traffic, and military and air taxi operations, was 5,787, down only 6% from June 2019.
The authority reported that airline travelers totaled 151,783 in March of 2020, dropped to 12,030 in April, and then grew to 63,314 in May.
“PGD’s passenger count continues to improve, demonstrating significant confidence in Allegiant as more consumers resume air travel to and from Punta Gorda,” Airport Authority Board Chair Pam Seay said. “Airport management has worked quickly to incorporate an enhanced culture of health and safety since grappling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a sharp decline in air travel worldwide in March and April.”
On July 2, Allegiant implemented a face covering requirement for all passengers and crew members while traveling and including at the airport. In addition, the Airport Authority states that rigid sanitation and cleaning protocols have been installed at the terminals and on Allegiant aircraft.
