PUNTA GORDA — In two weeks, Western Michigan University will officially shut its doors in Punta Gorda, but what will happen to its airport space remains undecided.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority met Thursday for their monthly meeting. A full room of attendees waited to hear the board's decision.
The board decided in June to ask interested parties to fill out requests for proposals (RFPs) to get more details on each option. With originally four interested entities, there were three completed proposals from Charlotte Technical College, AeroGuard and APG Avionics.
Two employees, PGD COO Ron Mallard and facilities manager Ray Laroche, along with commissioner Paul Andrews, scored the three proposals from Charlotte County School Board, APG and AeroGuard. Based on these scores, the School Board's proposal was the most recommended, while AeroGuard's Flight Training Center was least recommended.
However, the School Board has to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before starting the A&P program, which would take at least 18 months, according to Charlotte County School Board member Cara Reynolds. They do need an address to put on their FAA application.
"Is there any way that all three, on an interim basis, can work together?" asked commissioner Robert Hancik during the discussion before the vote. "This is just a wild idea. The School Board needs an address, we can accomplish that ... APG, they need to park some Cirrus jets in a hangar, which the School Board doesn't need that. And the flight school, on an interim basis, can use the classroom space."
The aviation industry is facing both technician and pilot shortages, according to Andrews.
The board decided to table the issue, and have their legal team meet with the interested parties to pursue mutual use of the facility.
"I think it's good they want to work with everyone," said Greg Johns, the senior mechanic at the WMU Punta Gorda location. "I want to keep my job."
To get his license, Johns said his school wasn't even on an airport. "You don't need to be at an airport."
"It's a very reasonable solution to a challenging problem," said Airport Authority chair Pam Seay.
"I appreciate that the Airport Authority is taking their time to carefully consider all the proposals," Reynolds said. "The district will explore what the FAA allows us to do, and not do, while we are going through the approval process. We hope to find a solution that will work."
The board scheduled a special meeting for Aug. 29 to discuss the issue further.
