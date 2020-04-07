More than 137,300 people statewide have been tested for the coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, accounting for half a percent of Florida’s entire population.
Most of these tests have come out negative, but 14,504, or more than 10%, have come back positive, while 1,243 patients are awaiting their results, according to the Florida Department of Health.
A majority of these positive tests, 88%, came from a commercial or hospital lab, while the remainder were confirmed by the state public health laboratory or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC.
The state is receiving collection kits with swabs on a rolling basis and are distributing them across Florida, according to Florida Division of Emergency Management communications director Jason Mahon.
“This week, Florida received and distributed 15,000 collection kits to community based testing sites and counties in need,” Mahon told the Sun last week. “We will continue to distribute these kits to support testing efforts.”
The state has received over $41.2 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as of Monday to track and prevent the virus’ spread.
But is that enough? “It’s a good start,” said Dr. Joseph Ravid, a primary care physician affiliated with Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda hospitals.
Ravid doesn’t think there are currently enough tests, nor personal protective equipment, or PPE. “They’re working on it. At this point they’re looking at every single resource they can.”
How many people have been tested locally?
Between Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties, 6,866 residents and non-residents have been tested, according to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard Tuesday.
Approximately 689 of those tests came back positive, and 36 patients are still waiting for their results.
Ravid does think some of the current tests take too long, some taking 72 hours up to 10 days to get results.
Getting tested at third-party testing centers is similar to getting a prescription, Ravid said, with patients needing authorization by a physician before the test is administered.
How do doctors decide who gets tested?
A few weeks ago, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda primary care physician Dr. Joseph Ravid sent a few of his patients who wanted to get tested to the Department of Health, but the patients were refused because they did not have symptoms.
“People just wanted to get tested,” he said. “Things have changed since then.”
“You have to have more than just suspicion,” Ravid continued. “Unless you have the symptoms, they aren’t going to test you.”
Physicians from our local hospitals decide to test patients for coronavirus based on guidance from the CDC, such as if a patient has developed a fever or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, or have come into close contact with a positive case, or if they have traveled to areas with a high rate of cases.
The CDC prioritizes hospitalized patients and symptomatic healthcare workers. Those who are at the highest risk of complication are prioritized next, which are symptomatic patients who are either in long-term care facilities, over the age of 65, or who have underlying conditions, or are symptomatic first responders.
Its third priority is symptomatic individuals and critical infrastructure workers who don’t meet the aforementioned criteria, as well as health care workers and first responders without symptoms, and individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing a high amount of hospitalizations from the virus. These are distributed as resources allow, the CDC states.
“There are overwhelmingly more people having symptoms for two to three weeks and recovering than those who are dying,” Ravid said.
Individuals without symptoms are not a priority, the CDC states.
Hospital personnel do recommend if someone thinks they have coronavirus and want to get tested to call their primary care physician, or if they don’t have a doctor to call the local health department.
For more information on coronavirus and testing, call 1-866-779-6121.
Are our hospitals prepared?
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reports that it has an “appropriate amount of supplies,” but has “worked to conserve critical resources needed to respond to the health care needs in our community,” according to spokesperson Julie Beatty.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are “prepared to support the patients during testing and treatment for the coronavirus,” spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh said. They are also monitoring, sourcing and conserving personal protective equipment in accordance with CDC guidelines to be prepared for the event of a patient surge.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital has tested 51 individuals of the 100 total that have been tested in DeSoto County, according to spokesperson Sarah Hipp, running through typically five tests a day on average.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has tested more than 810 people as of Monday evening, according to spokesperson Allison Warren, with 671 of those being negative, 66 positive results and 73 pending. Nine of those positive results are employees that are being monitored at home.
Five patients have died at the hospital due to coronavirus, and 33 patients are currently hospitalized. Approximately 38 patients have been discharged with follow-up monitoring from the Department of Health.
“This crisis is something I’ve never seen in my lifetime,” Ravid said.
He thinks by next year “every primary care physician will have (a test) in their office,” similar to flu tests now. “This is going to be the norm from now on.”
