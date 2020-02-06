The first of three elections is coming up next month: the presidential preference primary.
Elections supervisors statewide started mailing almost 80,000 vote-by-mail ballots Thursday.
As the elections start to rev up, here are some common questions you might have about voting:
How do I request a vote-by-mail ballot?
Any registered voter can vote by mail. The voter doesn't have to give a reason, and it can be convenient for those with busy schedules.
To request a ballot, you can either call or go to your respective Supervisor of Elections office, or request a ballot online.
Sarasota County voters need to visit http://bit.do/frYCg and Charlotte County voters need to visit www.CharlotteVotes.com/Registration/Check-Your-Registration to request their ballots online.
Requests for domestic vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the elections office no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 7.
Vote by mail requests are valid for two election seasons.
How do I vote by mail?
You just fill out the ballot and sign.
Signatures on vote-by-mail ballots will be compared to the signature on file to verify that person's identity. Voters can update their signatures by submitting a voter registration application to their supervisor of elections office.
Your ballot will not count if the signature doesn't match. You could receive a notification about this, and will have to submit a Cure Affidavit for your ballot no later than the second day after the election.
If you are concerned about your signature, call your Supervisor of Elections office after they have received your ballot to make sure your ballot counted.
Are there any requirements to vote in the presidential preference primary?
To vote in the presidential preference primary, a voter must be registered to either the Democratic or Republican party. If they are not registered to either party but wish to vote in this election, the deadline to register with a party and register to vote in general is Feb. 18.
How do I submit my vote-by-mail ballot
Ballots can either be mailed back to the elections office or delivered in-person, but must be received by the supervisor of elections by 5 p.m. March 17, election day.
Sarasota County also has secure drop boxes at its three elections offices and early voting sites. The election offices boxes will be available during normal business hours and the early voting sites will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 through Saturday, March 14.
Charlotte County voters can also drop off their ballot at one of the early voting locations.
Why should I vote by mail?
"Voting by mail is a convenient option for voters to consider for the presidential election," Turner said. "Voters can vote in the comfort of their homes and return the ballot by mail or drop the ballot off at our offices or an early voting site."
How many ballots have been sent out?
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner sent out 58,983 ballots Thursday, along with 1,024 ballots already mailed out to overseas civilian and military voters.
Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis sent out 20,271 ballots Thursday, and previously mailed out 242 military and overseas ballots Jan. 31.
How can I track my ballot?
You can track the status of your vote by mail ballot online through the Florida Department of State's website, http://Registration.Elections.MyFlorida.com/CheckVoterStatus. After you fill in your information, click "Ballot and Precinct Information" to view the status of your ballot, request a ballot by mail and to view early voting locations and your election day polling location.
Charlotte County voters can also get this information at www.CharlotteVotes.com/Registration/Check-Your-Registration.
Sarasota County voters can get this information at http://bit.do/frYCg.
What are some dates I should remember?
Feb. 18 — Voter Registration Book Closing for Presidential Preference Primary
March 2-15 — Early Voting for Presidential Preference Primary
March 17 — Presidential Preference Primary
July 20 — Voter Registration Book Closing for Primary Election
Aug. 3-16 — Early Voting for Primary Election
Aug. 18 — Primary Election
Oct. 5 — Voter Registration Book Closing for General Election
Oct. 19-Nov. 1 — Early Voting for General Election
Nov. 3 — General Election
Where are the Supervisors of Elections offices and how do I contact them?
Charlotte County
Website: www.CharlotteVotes.com
Punta Gorda: Charlotte County Historical Courthouse, 226 Taylor St.; 941-833-5422. The office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Englewood: 6868 San Casa Dr.; 941-681-3717. The office hours are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Port Charlotte: Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle; 941-743-1387. The office hours are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
DeSoto County
Website: www.VoteDeSoto.com
Arcadia: 201 E. Oak St., Suite 104; 863-993-4871. The office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Sarasota County
Website: www.SarasotaVotes.com
Sarasota: 101 South Washington Blvd.; 941-861-8600.
Venice: R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail; 941-861-3760.
North Port: Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail; 941-423-9540.
All three offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
