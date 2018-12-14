As Allegiant flies more passengers through Punta Gorda Airport, the airline is adding another route to its mix.
There’s now a new nonstop route from Albany, New York, to to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), the company announced Thursday.
Some one-way fares were advertised for $62.
The Albany addition is year-round and will operate twice a week between PGD and Albany International Airport (ALB).
It’s expected to transport 34,000 people to and from Florida annually “contributing to the local economy,” according to a press release from Allegiant.
“While Allegiant offers service from multiple cities in western and northern New York, this addition will fill a void on the eastern portion of the state while also providing a low cost option to residents of nearby Vermont and Massachusetts,” said Sean Doherty, interim director of Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, in a statement.
With the addition, Allegiant now flies nonstop from 42 cities to PGD.
And, flights are on the rise this year through PGD.
According to the latest passenger counts from the airport through November, Allegiant has flown more passengers into and out of Punta Gorda this year than all of 2017.
Sixteen percent more passengers flew through the airport last month compared to the same time last year.
Although, like last year, November passenger counts dipped slightly from the month before.
Allegiant flies more than 300 routes across the country, and is planning to build Sunseeker Resort along Charlotte Harbor slated for a groundbreaking early next year.
