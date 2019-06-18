PUNTA GORDA — Passengers at the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) now have 41 different routes to choose from.
Starting Oct. 17, a seasonal, nonstop route will be available from the airport to Traverse City, Michigan.
The company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $69. To get this deal, flights must be purchased by June 19, with travel by Feb. 11, 2020.
"We're excited that Allegiant will be sharing southwest Florida with new visitors and seasonal residents from northwest Michigan," said PGD CEO James Parish. "This is a great opportunity to further improve connections with 6,000-plus property owners from Michigan that have second homes in Charlotte County."
The seasonal flights will operate twice weekly, flying into Cherry Capital Airport (TVC).
"We're sure Traverse City-area travelers will take advantage of our friendly, nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to enjoy the beautiful Florida Gulf Coast and everything that this area has to offer," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's vice president of planning and revenue.
PGD currently has routes established to Grand Rapids, Flint, and the Toledo, OH/Detroit, Mich., area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.