PUNTA GORDA — People waiting for arrivals applauded when two shiny glass doors opened at Punta Gorda Airport on Friday afternoon.
As passengers streamed through those doors, many looked relieved.
Some walked briskly out of the airport into the sunny day outside. Others looked tired. One said she just wanted to brush her teeth.
After all, the passengers had come off a very long trip with Allegiant Travel Company.
Their flight from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was delayed more than 14 hours.
It should have left around 9:16 p.m. Thursday, but they didn’t leave for Florida until Friday morning and they ultimately didn’t deplane in Punta Gorda until shortly after 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne resident Kevin Farlee, like other passengers, spent the night in a terminal at Fort Wayne International Airport.
“We’re finally here,” he said, smiling from outside the baggage claim in Punta Gorda.
Throughout the night and early morning, it was delay after delay, he said.
“Every time you turned around, something else was going wrong,” said Farlee who flew in with his wife, Jan, to attend a niece’s college graduation.
There was bad weather hanging out over Fort Wayne with lots of wind and lightning, Farlee said.
There was a staffing problem, where passengers said the airline told them the flight crew had “timed out.”
There was also computer and plane issues.
Allegiant Travel Company said Friday the extended delay involved a “confluence of factors” but was mostly because of weather.
It was ultimately, an “unusual situation” the airline said in a news release, and apologized to the passengers, who were each given $150 vouchers good for future travel.
“The bulk of the delay was due to weather, which caused the inbound flight to divert to Cincinnati,” said an Allegiant statement. “When the aircraft arrived in Fort Wayne, there was a minor indicator issue which required an inspection to ensure everything was in order (it was). The weather delay and additional time for the inspection unfortunately resulted in the crew scheduled for the flight to ‘time out,’ meaning their working hours dictated by safety regulations were exceeded.”
From outside the Punta Gorda Airport, Farlee said he hadn’t received his voucher yet, but looks forward to getting it. He said while at the airport in Fort Wayne, Allegiant gave passengers drinks once, but no snacks or anything else after that.
“There was not much forethought,” he said about how Allegiant handled the situation.
Allegiant is the only major commercial carrier flying through Punta Gorda Airport.
