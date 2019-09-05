Florida Highway Patrol

The tolls on Alligator Alley will be reinstated as of 12:01 a.m. Friday. 

The tolls had been suspended due to Hurricane Dorian.

Florida Highway Patrol asks that motorists continue to monitor the weather and take precautions as needed to stay safe.

