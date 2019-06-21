Amateur Radio Field Day 2019

COURTESY PHOTO

Ham operators make radio contact during a simulated emergency condition.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Staff Report

NORTH PORT — Ham radio enthusiasts will participate in a national, annual field day beginning today through Sunday.

The 24-hour event has groups of enthusiasts gathering to try to reach other ham radio operators across the country and the globe.

The groups also compete for points for the transmissions they collect during the event.

Field day acts as a test for how well the radio operators respond during a simulated emergency. Ham radio operates independently of internet and cellphones.

The events are free and open to those who are interested.

Here are some happening in the region:

• Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (Venice)

Starting at 2 p.m. the group will begin its transmissions at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 1200 Harbor Drive, S. Venice. Visit www.tamiamiarc.org to learn more about the Tamiami Amateur Radio Club.

• North Port Amateur Radio Club

The North Port Amateur Radio Club will start its own broadcasting at 2 p.m., and includes a picnic and gathering of members. The North Port Amateur Radio Club will broadcast from the field adjacent to North Port Fire Station, 4980 City Center Boulevard, North Port. Visit www.w4npt.org for more information.

• Englewood Amateur Radio Society

EARS will broadcast at 2 p.m. from the South Gulf Cove Pavilion Home Owners Association and Office Facility, 14859 Ingraham Boulevard, Englewood. For more information visit: www.earsradioclub.org.

• Peace River Radio Association (Punta Gorda)

Peace River Radio Association will participate at Punta Gorda Boat Club at 2 pm through Sunday at 1 pm (24 hours), 802 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda. For more: www.prra.club/

Other events will be occurring throughout the area and are open to those who want to learn more. For more information on amateur radio: www.arrl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments