Capt. Kristie Robson has known nothing but war since joining the US Navy 18 years ago.
“The first year (I joined) was 9/11,” she said. “All I’ve ever done is be in a war.”
Robson was just ranked captain Sept. 6, having served in the Navy’s Medical Corps in various war zones.
The Punta Gorda Military Heritage Museum celebrated the US Navy’s 244th birthday Saturday. Dozens of veterans and even some active duty soldiers and sailors gathered in the museum’s P-51 Club to eat cake and share stories.
“The ships become like small cities, and you know everyone on it,” said Robert Elliott, who served in the Korean War. “They’re like your brothers.”
“It’s amazing,” said Michael Wooster, vice president of the Military Heritage Museum. “There’s so much camaraderie in all branches of the military. I don’t even know these people, and I feel like we’re bothers and sisters.”
To get a firsthand look at life in the navy, veteran Capt. John Arens will celebrate the launch of his autobiography, “A Military Mustang,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
