Dr. David Klein, co-founder and director of the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, said the free clinic is in crisis.
“We are down 25% to 30% in every (volunteer) position, while we are seeing 20% more patients,” he said.
In addition, the clinic has not been able to hold its fundraisers because of social distancing guidelines and the fear of community spread. This means donations are down, and the clinic has a $1 million operating cost, he said. With about 17 paid employees, more care providers are needed with the uptick in patients. And with an increasing caseload, the clinic also needs more nurses.
Since its founding in 2008, volunteers have been crucial to the day-to-day operations at the free pharmacy and clinic in Port Charlotte, where they perform a multitude of valuable services, said Klein. The volunteers help patients manage their medications, work on the computer, schedule appointments, clean the premises, and more. But the clinic has had fewer volunteers during the pandemic, Klein said.
“Many volunteers are older, and we told them to stay away,” he said.
As a result, the clinic now lacks those who “have good computer and people skills, know how to keep the books, manage medications, and clean the premises,” said Klein. He stressed that despite these hardships during the pandemic, “We never closed.”
With the downturn in the economy, those who are still working now have less time to spare volunteering at the clinic, Klein added. Then there has been a recent increase of Covid patients in Charlotte County, Klein related: “It’s (Covid) back again; the hospitals are getting filled with Covid patients, and now there is the flu on top of that.”
After being treated, Covid patients would need follow-up care, and if they are uninsured and financially qualify for the clinic’s services, the Andes clinic is where Charlotte County residents could seek treatment. Klein painted a perfect storm scenario: Covid, the flu season, and the possibility that many would lose their insurance if the Affordable Care Act is eliminated.
The board of directors of the Andes clinic recently held a strategy session to get ready for the anticipated surge of medical need, Klein revealed. He said that the clinic has already been seeing people who have lost their jobs and the insurance that went along with their employment.
Klein, who emphasized that he is not political, said the clinic is even more important to the community for those who would lose their insurance either due to the elimination of the Affordable Care Act or job loss: “We don’t want to overrun the hospital with sick people.” Without the Andes clinic, a sick person’s alternative would be to go to the emergency room.
“We’re here as the final thread of a patient’s safety net,” said Klein.
“It pays to keep people healthy,” Klein explained, saying that the cost to a community is significant if its population is unhealthy. When workers call in sick, productivity goes down, insurance companies have to pay more in claims, and if chronic conditions go untreated, the patient would wind up going to the emergency room or even be unable to work.
To demonstrate the impact the clinic has had on the health of Charlotte County, one can look at the success of the Hepatitis C treatment program, Klein said. He oversees the program that has “a 100% cure rate.” The drug to treat Hep C patients — EPCLUSA — would cost $90,000 for the 84-day treatment regimen, but the drug manufacturer Gilead supplies this life-saving drug to the clinic, Klein said. Total cost of treatment outside the clinic would be $100,000, Klein said, adding that he’s actually seen patients drop their own insurance plans that would not cover their treatment, so that they could be seen at the Andes clinic.
Another chronic illness for which some patients might forego taking medication due to costs, is diabetes, Klein said. In this case, not taking medication to control the disease could prove fatal. Klein said one patient who could not afford his diabetes medication came in with a sugar level of 600 (according to webmed.com, a normal level is 100 fasting and less than 140 two hours after eating). If a person is very ill, that person can’t work or get a job, Klein pointed out.
Klein said that the most vulnerable age range for lacking insurance is between 35 and 60. He gave this example: a family of four where the wife might work at a beauty salon and her husband works as a landscaper. They have two children who are covered by the Healthy Kids program, but the parents do not have insurance because of its cost. These would be the kind of people who could go to the Andes clinic for their medical needs.
The clinic isn’t just for colds, the flu, or other common ailments; it also offers eye care (Dr. Klein is an opthalmologist) joint disease, neurological disorders, mammogram screenings, and more. Over the years the Andes clinic has attracted the best and brightest of the area’s specialists, but with its current increasing cases, more volunteer doctors are needed.
Klein vows that the doors to the clinic will stay open, and he will continue to administer care while overseeing operations and pitching in wherever he can. “I always knew I would be a doctor,” Klein said, adding that he comes from a family of doctors. He just might be following in the footsteps of his uncle who, in the 1950s in San Diego, opened a free clinic. “He worked until he was 87,” said Klein. Knowing Klein’s dedication to the clinic, he just might surpass his uncle’s age at retirement.
For information or to volunteer or donate to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, go to www.volunteercare.org, or call Noreen Chervinski, director of operations, at 941-766-9570, ext. 114.
