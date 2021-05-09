The Virginia B. Andes Volunteer clinic will use a recent $40,000 donation to expand its cancer screenings.
Project Detect, a nonprofit organization founded by residents of the Riverwood community in Port Charlotte, held a recent fundraising drive and earmarked the money raised to go to Andes for cancer screenings.
Karen Amador, the clinic's director of donor development, said the money is much needed.
"We are free, but sometimes we have to pay for more testing beside mammograms," she said.
Amador said the additional funding will allow the clinic to expand its screenings to specifically include colon cancer and lung cancers, which she called "a growing need in our community."
The Project Detect board of directors during its annual review of how the nonprofit's funds are used, presented the check to Andes personnel at the end of their April 30 meeting.
Present were Andes' CEO Suzanne Roberts, Amador, director of clinical services Janice Chupka, and director of operations and volunteers Noreen Chervinski.
Project Detect board members said the check was the first installment of funds to cover all types of cancer screenings.
"To say that we are grateful is an understatement," Amador said.
Project Detect has been a supporter of the clinic for several years, she added.
Amador said it costs $1 million annually to run the "totally free clinic."
The need has been particularly great since the pandemic, she said. While there have been 30,000 residents of Charlotte County who lack insurance, their number rose during job layoffs due to COVID-19.
"We never closed our doors during the pandemic; we saw 20% new patients during this time," Amador said.
Since it costs some $70,000 per month to keep the clinic up and running, donations need to be continuous, she emphasized.
A person needing to see a specialist or needing additional testing will be able to get that help for free, but the Andes clinic pays for this, albeit at reduced fees, she said.
"Keeping people healthy means they can go to work," Amador said.
She said healthy people can better provide for their family. Also, "healthy people are happier people; it is important to have a healthy society."
