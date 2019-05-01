Port Charlotte Little League’s major division teams are in the final week of their regular season with the playoffs awaiting them next week.
And right now it looks like a two-team race for the championship. The Brewers are still in first place in the regular-season standings, but the second-place Angels are right behind them. The Angels blanked the Brewers, 2-0, Friday night and came back Monday evening at the Harold Avenue Complex to rout the Red Sox, 9-0, in five innings to raise their record to 8-4. The Red Sox are in fourth place with a 2-9 record.
A.J. Mullins was the starting pitcher for the Angels and went three innings, keeping control of the game and forcing the Red Sox players to hit the ball on the ground most of the time. Darren Pyle Jr. pitched the last two innings for the Angels.
Brock Budreau belted two hits and four other Angels each had one hit. The winners took advantage of good base running, clutch hits and Red Sox errors in gaining the victory.
“I think we did a really good job,” said Angels manager Brian Budreau. “The teams has improved a lot since the beginning of the season in hitting, pitching and defense.
“I think we have a good chance of winning (the playoff) if we can keep playing this.”
The Angels have not allowed a run in the past two games and have scored 11.
“We can be competitive,” said Red Sox manager Cesar Herrera. “They just hit the ball better than we did. We can do well.”
The Angels will play the Brewers again at 6:30 p.m. Friday in what could be a prelude of a possible playoff championship game. The Yankees are in third place and the Red Sox fourth in the regular-season standings.
Besides the major division, Port Charlotte Little League also has the junior, minor, grapefruit and T-ball divisions. The Grapefruit Division is basically the same as the rookie divisions that the North Port and Englewood leagues have.
The league playoffs are double-elimination. After the playoffs, the all-star teams will be picked for the District 9 tournaments which begin in early and mid-June. District 9 includes teams from Port Charlotte, Fort Myers and the Cape Coral area. Teams from Fort Myers and Cape Coral have traditionally dominated the tournaments, but Port Charlotte has been competitive in most of them.
