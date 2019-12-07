Congratulations to the Fallesons, who are celebrating 69 years of marriage on Dec. 9! Andy and Betty met at Otto’s Ballroom in Rochester, N.Y., over 70 years ago.

They lived on the shores of Lake Ontario until retiring to Punta Gorda Isles some 30 years ago. They still have their health, each other and a family that loves and adores them!

Please join us in celebrating Andy and Betty!

Love from your kids, Lin, Terry (Dave) & Jay. Grandchildren, Taylor, Elena and Claire.

