Congratulations to the Fallesons, who are celebrating 69 years of marriage on Dec. 9! Andy and Betty met at Otto’s Ballroom in Rochester, N.Y., over 70 years ago.
They lived on the shores of Lake Ontario until retiring to Punta Gorda Isles some 30 years ago. They still have their health, each other and a family that loves and adores them!
Please join us in celebrating Andy and Betty!
Love from your kids, Lin, Terry (Dave) & Jay. Grandchildren, Taylor, Elena and Claire.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.