Harold and Jeanne Perry will be married 70 years on Nov. 12, 2019. They were both born and lived in Massena, N.Y., until Mr. Perry retired from Alcoa after 38 years and they moved to North Port.

The Perrys have five children: Robert and Kathy Perry of Massena, Richard Perry of North Port and Massena, Brenda and Rick Loman of Rochester, N.Y., and Lynn Knowles of Fort Myers, Fla. They also have five granddaughters: Amanda Loman of Corvalis, Ore., Christine Loman of Arlington, Va., Katherine and Pete Dishaw of Liverpool, N.Y., Christine Knowles of Nashville, Tenn., and Zoe Knowles of Orlando, Fla.

The Perrys host a dinner party at The Olde World Restaurant, North Port, for family and friends.

