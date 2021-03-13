Dr. PJ and Carol Fisher of Lake Suzy will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Their lives together have modeled love and devotion. Those, among many other strengths, have seen them through the challenges of life. The vows they took on their wedding day, “for better or worse, in sickness and health, for richer or poorer,” have been witnessed through the years of their lives together and serve as a testimony for their family and friends.

