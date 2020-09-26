Valentine

Valentine

50th Wedding Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Garry T. Valentine of Rotonda West, Florida, formerly from North Tonawanda, New York, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in a quaint little cottage on the beach on St. George Island, Florida. Mr. Valentine and the former Gale Regis were married Sept. 26, 1970, in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in North Tonawanda, New York. Mr. and Mrs. Valentine owned and operated Niagara Landscaping, Inc. for many years with their family and since retired to Florida in 2004. They have three children and two grandchildren.

