Charlotte County marriages
Alyssa Nicole Martin, of Berlin, New Hampshire, and Matthew Gary Dupont, of Berlin, New Hampshire.
Karen Lyn Eisener-Bourne, of Ayer, Massachusetts, and Donald John Tully, of Peabody, Masschusetts.
Joseph Douglas Davidson, of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, and Nicole Renee Schaefer, of Whitmore Lake, Michigan.
Kelley Marie Bergsma, of Athens, Ohio, and Alexander Gregory Lovelace, of Athens, Ohio.
Stacey Marie Bender, of Saint Charles, Missouri, and Jeffrey Ryan Gargac, of Brentwood, Missouri.
James Robert Dillen, of Englewood, and Brandeana Marie Vindick, of Englewood.
Charles Glenn Modglin, of Punta Gorda, and Nancy Ann Parry, of Punta Gorda.
Kelly Dawn Bess, of Port Charlotte, and Gerald William Rose, of Port Charlotte.
Franklin Lynch III, of Port Charlotte, and Kimberly Lynn Palladino, of Port Charlotte.
Jon Michael Arritt, of Port Charlotte, and Lori Kathleen Kosarue, of Punta Gorda.
Paul Daniel Kelly, of Port Charlotte, and Kelly Ann Barrett, of Port Charlotte.
Gustavo Martin Collazo, of North Port, and Amy Caroline Cook, of North Port.
Vikaash Kanda Bhawani, of South Richmond Hill, New York, and Nazia Alicia Hassan, of Punta Gorda.
Garrett Lee Jones, of Punta Gorda, and Jessica Dolores Burlingame, of Punta Gorda.
Robert Wilson Trueman, of Punta Gorda, and Winefreda Camposano Allenas, of Punta Gorda
Arthur James Severance, of North Port, and Rachel Lea Metzger, of North Port.
Christopher Eugene Dendinger, of Arcadia, and Jennifer Marie Savasuk, of Arcadia.
Benjamin Michael Westrum, of North Port, and Nicollet Ann Johnson, of North Port.
Shawn William Workman, of Punta Gorda, and Melissa Ann Stettner, of Punta Gorda.
Richard Gerace Bohrman, of Port Charlotte, and Trysha Leanne Owens, of Port Charlotte.
Christopher Alexander Tynes, of Port Charlotte, and Millie Mary Neal, of Port Charlotte.
William Edward Shedlock, of North Port, and Jody Beth Fabian, of North Port.
Mari Jo Chamberlain, of Port Charlotte, and Zoran Bojkovic, of Port Charlotte.
Cobin Elijah Mitchell, of Rotonda West, and Babe Villanueva Lomosbog, of Rotonda West.
Harrison Campos, of Englewood, and Shelley Anne Lynne Smith, of Englewood.
Nicholas Allan Neild, of North Port, and Grace De Sousa Zenaide, of North Port.
Kevin Matthew Klasmeyer, of Port Charlotte, and Rachel Renee Duffie, of Port Charlotte.
Kimberly Ann Eaton, of Port Charlotte, and Robert Joseph Wells, of Port Charlotte.
Ryan Paul Cotton, of Port Charlotte, and Emily Grace Francis, of Port Charlotte.
David Bradley Duclos, of Sarasota, and Kellie Ann Armstrong, of Sarasota.
Travis Frances Dumas, of Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Robert Kosanovich, of Chestertown, Maryland.
Charlotte County divorces
Joseph M. Casa Jr. v. Indira Casa
Nancy S. Chandler v. Wade A. Chandler
Ann Mary Colavolpe v. Ralph Colavolpe
Alando Evans v. Lakeshia Hopkins
Magdalena Garrido v. Angel Hernandez
Mynisha Hill v. Calvin Connell Hill
Dylan Tyler Holland v. Christine Nichole Holland
Richard A. Jodoin Jr. v. Julie Jodoin
Mary Johnson v. Michael Johnson
Kathleen Marie Jordan v. Kevin Dwayne Jordan
Joshua Leslie Kennedy v. Tiffanie-Amber Nicole Kennedy
Scott Kenneth Laureno v. Lauren Michelle Sabatino
Barbara Anne Letendre v. Michael Letendre
Ruth Elaine Martorana v. Edward Paul Martorana
Melissa Sue Odom v. Carlinton Obraine Sinclair
Cheryl Sitterly v. William Isaiah Sitterly Jr.
Sarah Smith v. Kevin Smith
Jose Eli Vargas v. Amanda Beth Vargas
Bethany M. Yates v. Zachary D. Yates
