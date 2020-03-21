Charlotte County marriages
William Leslie Hesketh, of Hollis Center, Maine, and Lisa Ann Dyer, of Hollis Center, Maine.
Cheryl Lee Nichols, of Punta Gorda, and Mark Jeffrey Dyer, of Hollis Center, Maine.
Paul Thomas Strong, of Punta Gorda, and Jessica Marion Lawson, of Punta Gorda.
Jeremey Gene Glidden, of Rotonda West, and Tara Griffin Sullivan, of Rotonda West.
Mackenzie Ann Groves, of Port Charlotte, and James Alex Henry Freeman, of Port Charlotte.
Brady Michael Christensen, of Punta Gorda, and Kristine Nicole Garretto, of Punta Gorda.
Linda Marie Jack, of Englewood, and Matthew James Hart Warren, of Englewood.
Stephanie Anne Martinez, of North Port, and Ronald David Kulich, of North Port.
Kayla Ann Jackson, of Punta Gorda, and Jonathan Dale Hammond, of Punta Gorda.
Amparo de la Caridad Sculidis, of Punta Gorda, and Matthew David Barlass, of Punta Gorda.
Kacilyn Margret Arnold, of Port Charlotte, and Katherine Shara Douglas, of Port Charlotte.
Sean Allen Gonyea, of Port Charlotte, and Jade Ryan Sykes, of Port Charlotte.
Juan Gabriel Negron Fernandez, of North Port, and Maria Luisa Lopez Morales, of North Port.
Cody Xavier Stone, of North Port, and Crystal Marilen Reynolds, of North Port.
Jennifer Lynn Swartz, of Port Charlotte, and Leigh Crispin Licata, of Port Charlotte.
Zorybel Garcia, of Port Charlotte, and Andre Chase Thomas, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County divorces
None reported.
