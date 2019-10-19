Engagement Announcement
Mrs. Terry Lee Mitchell of Rotonda West, Fla., announces the engagement of her daughter, Dani Nicole Mitchell, to Luis Quinones, son of Dr. Luis E. Quinones of Jacksonville, and Ms. Jeannette Melo-Pelletier of Asheville, N.C. Ms. Mitchell graduated from Lemon Bay High School in 2004 and Flagler College in 2008. She is currently employed at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine, Fla. Mr. Quinones graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 2006 and is employed at McKesson in Jacksonville. The wedding date has been set for Oct. 17, 2020.
Many happy returns
Congratulations to Joan and Victor Sands, celebrating 63 years of marriage.
They were wed in Springfield, Mass., on Oct. 20, 1956.
Best wishes and love from your six children, Patty, Pegi, Kathy, Mary, Joanie and Vic.
