Charlotte County

Marriages

James Joseph Goeke, of Punta Gorda, and Angela Celeste Williamson, of Punta Gorda.

Marilyn Tonissen, of Englewood, and Edward James Margues, of North Port.

Matthew Carlton Jenkins, of North Port, and Kaitlyn Mikale Hickman, of North Port.

David Carter Hilston, of Punta Gorda, and Karen Denise Hurst, of Punta Gorda.

Joel Christopher Berry, of Stanley, New York, and Andru-Scot Spangler, of Port Charlotte.

Zachary Alexander Gomez, of Port Charlotte, and Vanessa Lee Deel, of Punta Gorda.

Dencina Chrystal Ihlenburg, of Englewood, and Delbert Barracks, of Englewood.

Lauren Luanne Schleenbaker, of Punta Gorda, and Richard Joseph Mansuetti, of Punta Gorda.

Joy Angel Zimmer, of Punta Gorda, and William Jacob Kitsch, of Punta Gorda.

Brett Ryan Abrams, of Ford Denaud, Florida, and Kristin Jennifer Rogers, of Fort Denaud, Florida.

Joshua Thomas Smith, of Punta Gorda, and Angela Marie Lajara, of Punta Gorda.

Robert Lee Miller, of Port Charlotte, and Roger Robert Perrault, of Port Charlotte.

Claude Andrew Johnson, of Port Charlotte, and Shirley Aniete Asido, of Port Charlotte.


Robert Thompson Van Gorder, of North Port, and Brooke Cherie Sizemore, of North Port.

Cody James Clair, of Englewood, and Paula Christine Romanenko, of Englewood.

Cardell Thomas Oliver, of Venice, and Kylee Sage Belcher, of Venice.

Thomas Duane Fairchild, of Port Charlotte, and Jeannie Beth Sanders, of Port Charlotte.

Carroll Redick Anderson, of North Port, and Teresa Lynn Mings, of North Port.

Beverly Philomena Cruz, of Port Charlotte, and Ronald Donta Cooper, of Venice.

Jayne Elizabeth Griffin, of Punta Gorda, and Mark Edward Bishop, of Punta Gorda.

Philip Henry Fenno, of Englewood, and Amanda Eileen Mead, of Englewood.

Henry Frank Schwartz, of Port Charlotte, and Colleen Anne Mullen, of Port Charlotte.

Ryan Hadley Kays, of North Port, and Ayla Marie Padilla-Watson, of North Port.

James Edgar Correll, of Fort Myers, and Stephanie Lynn Redoutey, of Fort Myers.

Divorces

Vanessa Hernandez v. Eddie Edgardo Cabrera

James C. Polak v. Kimberly S. Polak

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries