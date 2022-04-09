Marriages
Bennett Bernard Lachapelle, Port Charlotte and Kimberly Marie Estrada, Port Charlotte
Malinda Sue Myers, Stoutsville, Ohio and Jeffrey Richard Foster, Amanda, Ohio
David Allen Elgart, Gaylord, Michigan and Catherine Carroll Laurence, Gaylord, Michigan
Nayeska Valeria Mata Vela, Cape Coral and Enio Jose Gonzalez Delgado, Cape Coral
Nicholas Denaire Wagar, Rochester, New York and Christianna Shortino Vincelli, Rochester
Emeraldlee Marie Tanner, Fulton, New York and Kristopher Michael Milton, Fulton, New York
Amanda Lynn Dixon, Punta Gorda and Aaron Michael Bishop, Port Charlotte
Adams Soares Bezerra, Punta Gorda and Peterson Emanoel Pacheco Lima, Punta Gorda
Alyssa Mary Havens, Rotonda West and David Blake Lipstein, Englewood
Troy Thomas Merkley, Port Charlotte and Mai Le Bushinski, Woodbury, Minnesota
Jacquelyn Esther Williams, Port Charlotte and Eddie Joe Bryant, Port Charlotte
Andrew James Paquette, Port Charlotte and Mary Carmen Hall, Port Charlotte
David Forbes Smith, Port Charlotte and Kathleen Marion Young, Port Charlotte
William Tyler Wisenburg, Port Charlotte and Dianna Lynn Silva, Port Charlotte
James Nelson Sutherby Jr., Englewood and Margaret Jennifer Balaskovitz, Port Charlotte
Richard Allen Lawson, Punta Gorda and Wendie Y. Gates, Punta Gorda
David Alan Lair, Punta Gorda and Donna Marie Claypoole, Spring Hill, Tennessee
Justen Elliott Coleman, Port Charlotte and Melissa Lillian Cosby, Port Charlotte
Ricardo Mendoza, Punta Gorda and Rosielee Crowley Mendoza, Punta Gorda
Juan Eduardo Cordon Casasola, Punta Gorda and Yessenia Munoz, Punta Gorda
Timothy Charles Rohde, Englewood and Teresa Kay Bishop, Englewood
Nicwonia Shanitay Berry, Punta Gorda and Nathan Latroy Miller, Punta Gorda
Divorces
Siegfried Simeon Aeberli v. Michele Jeannine Nadine Aeberli
Luis A. Baez v. Genald Mercedes De Jesus Brown
Marjorie E. Baldwin v. Donna J. Wright
Violeta Barriera v. Roberto Barriera
Robert Brown v. Carol Brown
Joel Carmenatty v. Kerry Jean Carmenatty
Cassandra Chance v. James Bradford Chance
Andrea Elaine Goodridge v. Hayden Isreal Goodridge
Regina Hileman v. Brock Hileman
Michael Jay Honey-Rada v. Arlene Denise Delemos
Dana Landin v. Douglas Charles Landin
Tristan Lawrence v. Stevi Sweeney
Christopher Oester v. Daniel Vidrine
Kaelin Olayer v. Abby Olayer
Thomas J. Ponzio v. Ilea Dinunno-Ponzio
Derrick Robinson v. Christine Robinson
James Rodriguez v. Amy Rodriguez
Buffy Lynn Tegelaar v. Michael Tegelaar
Michelle Sarah Tyree v. Todd Steven Tyree
Carietha Denise Wilson v. Laquenton Tarelle Cade
Andy Zuniga v. Shandra Zuniga
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.