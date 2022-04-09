Marriages

Bennett Bernard Lachapelle, Port Charlotte and Kimberly Marie Estrada, Port Charlotte

Malinda Sue Myers, Stoutsville, Ohio and Jeffrey Richard Foster, Amanda, Ohio

David Allen Elgart, Gaylord, Michigan and Catherine Carroll Laurence, Gaylord, Michigan

Nayeska Valeria Mata Vela, Cape Coral and Enio Jose Gonzalez Delgado, Cape Coral

Nicholas Denaire Wagar, Rochester, New York and Christianna Shortino Vincelli, Rochester

Emeraldlee Marie Tanner, Fulton, New York and Kristopher Michael Milton, Fulton, New York

Amanda Lynn Dixon, Punta Gorda and Aaron Michael Bishop, Port Charlotte

Adams Soares Bezerra, Punta Gorda and Peterson Emanoel Pacheco Lima, Punta Gorda

Alyssa Mary Havens, Rotonda West and David Blake Lipstein, Englewood

Troy Thomas Merkley, Port Charlotte and Mai Le Bushinski, Woodbury, Minnesota

Jacquelyn Esther Williams, Port Charlotte and Eddie Joe Bryant, Port Charlotte

Andrew James Paquette, Port Charlotte and Mary Carmen Hall, Port Charlotte

David Forbes Smith, Port Charlotte and Kathleen Marion Young, Port Charlotte

William Tyler Wisenburg, Port Charlotte and Dianna Lynn Silva, Port Charlotte

James Nelson Sutherby Jr., Englewood and Margaret Jennifer Balaskovitz, Port Charlotte

Richard Allen Lawson, Punta Gorda and Wendie Y. Gates, Punta Gorda

David Alan Lair, Punta Gorda and Donna Marie Claypoole, Spring Hill, Tennessee

Justen Elliott Coleman, Port Charlotte and Melissa Lillian Cosby, Port Charlotte

Ricardo Mendoza, Punta Gorda and Rosielee Crowley Mendoza, Punta Gorda

Juan Eduardo Cordon Casasola, Punta Gorda and Yessenia Munoz, Punta Gorda

Timothy Charles Rohde, Englewood and Teresa Kay Bishop, Englewood

Nicwonia Shanitay Berry, Punta Gorda and Nathan Latroy Miller, Punta Gorda


Divorces

Siegfried Simeon Aeberli v. Michele Jeannine Nadine Aeberli

Luis A. Baez v. Genald Mercedes De Jesus Brown

Marjorie E. Baldwin v. Donna J. Wright

Violeta Barriera v. Roberto Barriera

Robert Brown v. Carol Brown

Joel Carmenatty v. Kerry Jean Carmenatty

Cassandra Chance v. James Bradford Chance

Andrea Elaine Goodridge v. Hayden Isreal Goodridge

Regina Hileman v. Brock Hileman

Michael Jay Honey-Rada v. Arlene Denise Delemos

Dana Landin v. Douglas Charles Landin

Tristan Lawrence v. Stevi Sweeney

Christopher Oester v. Daniel Vidrine

Kaelin Olayer v. Abby Olayer

Thomas J. Ponzio v. Ilea Dinunno-Ponzio

Derrick Robinson v. Christine Robinson

James Rodriguez v. Amy Rodriguez

Buffy Lynn Tegelaar v. Michael Tegelaar

Michelle Sarah Tyree v. Todd Steven Tyree

Carietha Denise Wilson v. Laquenton Tarelle Cade

Andy Zuniga v. Shandra Zuniga

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries