WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for April 16, 2023

Marriages
Karen Dawn Bowser, Port Charlotte and Allan William Sweigart, Port Charlotte
Logan Davey Schaf, Port Charlotte and Natalie Kopackova, Pinellas Park
Whitney Paige Acuna, Lehigh Acres and Tyler Christopher McNamara, Punta Gorda
Claudette Delceta Roberts, North Port and Derrick George Neath, North Port
Lindsay Maren Decker, Punta Gorda and Darin Joseph Mccurdy, Punta Gorda
Sandie Marie Benton, North Port and Sierra Virginia Bravo, North Port
Tara Lynn Peterson, Calgary, Alberta and Shripaul Jaikaran, Punta Gorda
Gabrielle Juana Ortiz, Port Charlotte and Cheila Marie Concepcion-Perez, Englewood
Anne Cammarata, Port Charlotte and James Marcel Wagner, Jr., Port Charlotte
Angelique Danielle Blazef, Ontario, Ohio and Blake Owen Buchanan, Ontario, Ohio
Charles Westley Lotridge, Atkinson, Ilinois and Traci Lea Power, Punta Gorda
Inga-Sofie Oeveraas Krohn, New York, New York and Zachary Ford Miles, New York, New York
Thomas Owen Hochsprung, Murdock and Jillian Krystal Anagnos, Murdock
Laura Lee Owens Auriemma, Rotonda West and Daniel Durgin Thayer, Rotonda West
Myrlande Delva, Punta Gorda and Wendy Jean-Baptiste, Punta Gorda
Julian Nicolas Rivero, Port Charlotte and Tracy Denise Golden, Port Charlotte
Amber Elizabeth Kerr, Port Charlotte and William Grover Redden III, Port Charlotte
Christen Lynne Reed, Port Charlotte and Jacob Richard Frazee, Port Charlotte

Divorces
Jessica Renee Bouthillette v. Marco Roger Bouthillette
Brian R. Collins v. Chandra M. Beckman
Carlo Dorcivil v. Mayerling L. Choute
Lazaro Garcia Oliver v. Fabiola A. Aguilar Cruz
James Gionet v. Tina Gionet
Kathan Lonieta Jones v. Jerry Leonard Wilson
Kiana Miranda-Perez v. Chrystian Miranda-Perez
Scott Thompson v. Monica A. Vituj
Lawrence L. Willette v. Karen J. Willette
