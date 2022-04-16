Marriages

Elena Altagracia Diaz, Mount Dora and Orlando Jesus Arcia Giral, Mount Dora

Calvin Edward Collins, North Port and Harley Lyn Pacheco, Port Charlotte

Jaqueline Garcia, Indianapolis, Indiana and Kenneth Paul Radtke, Indianapolis, Indiana

Mickey Ray Conner, Kansas City, Kansas and Anita Marie Vaughn, Platte City, Missouri

David Gordon Morris, Toledo, Ohio and Ashley Elizabeth Sitarik, Toledo, Ohio

Lucy Spence Wallace, Charlestown, Massachusetts and Tyler Brewster, Charlestown, Massachusetts

Dennis Patrick Staeven, Howard, Wisconsin and Erin Michelle Rovinski, Howard, Wisconsin

Bekim Spahiu, Rotonda West and Adri Fidani, Rotonda West

Khalif Murad Mohammed, Arcadia and Kim Chere Hamm, Arcadia

Joseph Alan Middleton, Punta Gorda and Ashley Kay Russell, Punta Gorda

Kaylee Ann Dvornik, North Port and Christian Michael Young, North Port

Joshua Blaze Willeford, Punta Gorda and Tawnnya Marie Cole, Punta Gorda

Jose Antonio Delgado, Port Charlotte and Luz Esmeralda Ocasio, Port Charlotte

Monica Mariah Costabile, Punta Gorda and Paige Marie Brewer, Punta Gorda

Dianne Christine Burnett, Placida and Thomas Black, Placida

Bruce Gerald Schellinger, Port Charlotte and Crystal Lyn Wickham, Port Charlotte

Michael Christopher Long, Port Charlotte and Ashley Ann Clark, Englewood


Deborah Atarah Sanders, Fort Myers and Erica Michelle Roberts, Ellenton

Gwendolyn Anne Morgan, Punta Gorda and Robert Michael Marquette, Punta Gorda

Jennifer Nicole Straty, Englewood and Evan Curray O'shea, Englewood

William David Tingle, Port Charlotte and Melissa Mae Wheatley, Port Charlotte

Cody Lee Hollingsworth, Punta Gorda and Krystal Ann Novarro, Punta Gorda

Michael Lynn Jones, Englewood and Ashley Joanne Duchesney, Englewood

Joseph Edward Huth, Punta Gorda and Lisa Louise Thompson, Punta Gorda

Amanda Dawn Dinger, Englewood and Thomas Scott Brown, Englewood

Elkin Manuel Benitez, Wesley Chapel and Irina Johanna Sierra, Wesley Chapel

Danielle Marie Cates, Port Charlotte and Kevin Lee Brown, Port Charlotte

Michael Paul Williams, North Port and Brandy Michelle Christian, North Port

Jenelle Ashley Facey, North Port and Niquecoy Jellon Joyovanni Webb, North Port

Timothy James Upright, North Port and Barbara Jean Moyles, North Port

Divorces

Mayelin Coto v. Elier Rodriguez Dumas

James Francis Daletto Jr. v. Holly Rose Daletto

Lisa Kauser v. Danny W. Kauser

Vincent Rosado v. Elizabeth Rosado

