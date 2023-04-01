Marriages
Karen Lynn Berger, North Port and Eric Jason Barrett, Punta Gorda
Alyssa Louise Stille-Irvin, Alva and Joshua Michael Cutright, Punta Gorda
Timothy Mark Pallang, Port Charlotte and Holly Anne Logue, Port Charlotte
Courtney Paige Williams, Port Charlotte and Lewis Edward Doyle III, Port Charlotte
Michael L. Powell, Murrysville, Pennsylvania and Barbara May Johe, Murrysville, Pennsylvania
Saray Ramirez Chaves, Port Charlotte and Jorge Torres Casanova, Charlotte
Sierra Denise Colaluca, Port Charlotte and Garrett Steven Dunson, Port Charlotte
Evan Vasquez, Punta Gorda and Mary Rose Baumgart, Punta Gorda
Miguel Angelgamboa Herrera, Englewood and Carolina Medina Vega, Englewood
Ronald Charles Logel, Port Charlotte and John Casey, Port Charlotte
Romil Talde Bernardino, Punta Gorda and Arlene Prado Soquita, Punta Gorda
Cheyanne Makayla Patterson, Punta Gorda and Nash Cameron Lang, Punta Gorda
Jeremy Dean Koch, Rotonda West and Sarah Camille Santacross, Englewood
Nikki Anne Kirby, Rotonda West and Robert Roland Craig III, Rotonda West
Jesus Martin Reyes, Port Charlotte and Darlene Louise Novak, Port Charlotte
Harold Edward Smith, Nicholasville, Kentucky and Connie Dean Banks, Nicholasville, Kentucky
Michael Sheldon Churchill, Cincinnatus, New York and Debra O’shaughnessy, Cincinnatus, New York
Derek Andrew Tong, N. Fort Myers and Mirza Ivelisse Gagot-Rivera, Arcadia
Joseph John Pavolaitis, North Port and Donna Kay Oland, North Port
Tony Lee Jones, Englewood and Myranda Lucille Mueller, Englewood
Mary Crosby Spiers, Clemson, South Carolina and Andrew Joseph Swinney, Clemson, South Carolina
Frances Melissa Monsen-Schmidt, Punta Gorda and Adam Joshua Dawson, Punta Gorda
Kayla Beth Kilduff, North Port and Nathan Charles Marz, Sarasota
Venchito Lictaoa Demicais Jr., Port Charlotte and Christialane Joy Esguerra Aquino, Jefferson, Louisiana
Betsy Lynn Davis, Fort Myers and Bruce David Sonnenberg, Fort Myers
Jason Michael Shorter, Punta Gorda and Samantha Ilene Hershberger, Punta Gorda
Kimberly Anne Warner, Punta Gorda and Troy Scott Zahary, Punta Gorda
Austin Joseph Richmond, Port Charlotte and Robyn Leigh Bird, Port Charlotte
Gary Robertj Kish Jr., Parma Hts, Ohio and Rachel Elizabeth Jewell, Port Charlotte
Toni-Ann Marie Neglia, Port Charlotte and James Allen Bailey, Jr., Port Charlotte
Richard John Miller, Port Charlotte and Maddalena Schipani, Port Charlotte
Tawnya Jean Demers, Englewood and Jonathan Dempsey Hile, Englewood
Yanis Perez Rojas, Punta Gorda and Alejandro Negrin Garces, Punta Gorda
Cauly Edward Small, Port Charlotte and Doreen Louisana Smith, Port Charlotte
Cathleen Rose Byno, Punta Gorda and Austin Carlie Easter, Punta Gorda
Tabitha Love Stone, Punta Gorda and Adam James Shartle, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Heather Alwine v. Robert Neil J. Alwine
Katharine Baumgartner v. Peter Baumgartner
Christopher James Bopp v. Hisoon Andrea Lee
Alexis Marie Burnett v. Morgan Scott Burnett
Kimberly Ann Caltabiano v. Carmen Vito Caltabiano
John Franklin Chattin v. Ana Marie Creech
Joan Courtney v. Jason Courtney
Kathryn Jean Deaton v. Oliver Soto
Sasha Donato Sell v. Christopher Robert Sell
Angela Erspamer v. Abe A. Erspamer
Janet Jo Johnson v. Stephanie Diane Johnson
Elizabeth King v. Bryon E. King
Jessie Anne Northup v. Ian Alec Northup
Nathan Dean Reynolds v. Lauren Reynolds
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.