WEEKLY RECORD Marriages and divorces for April 23, 2023

Marriages
John Joseph Carlson, Port Charlotte and Samantha Diane Cranfield, Port Charlotte
Lawrence Patrick Brady, Englewood and Barbara Ann Hyland, Englewood
Thomas John Frient, Punta Gorda and Jacquelyn Ann Lakner, Punta Gorda
Amanda Leigh Macedo Conejo, Kannapolis, North Carolina and Ryan Alexander Morton, Kannapolis, North Carolina
Mark Andrew Millar, North Port and Janet Arbogast, North Port
Shane Mason Reeves, Port Charlotte and Caroline Amanda De Almeida, Bradenton
David Arvil Brooks, Toledo, Ohio and Dawn Elise Williams-Spadola, Port Charlotte
Lyle Wilson Shackelford, Port Charlotte and Nancy Clairice Elizabeth Sennema, Windsor, Ontario
Ashley Brooke Houseman, North Port and Christian Allen Harris, Burien, Washington
Mark Charles Boganski, Jr., Vernon Rockville, Connecticut and Amy Louise Smith, Vernon Rockville, Connecticut
Franklin Forrester Easterlin, Boca Grande and Nicole Rose Mcfaul, Boca Grande
David Breining Riley, Punta Gorda and Nancy Jean Jandovitz, Punta Gorda
Kyle Patrick Callahan, Punta Gorda and Anna Mackenzie Oglesby, Hixson, Tennessee
Michelle Anne Krizen, Punta Gorda and Sean Kevin Krizen, Punta Gorda
Eva Marie Vasquez, Punta Gorda and Abeidi Ducasse Ceballos, Punta Gorda
Sarai Pena Toledo, Port Charlotte and Adriel Jesus Matzicoff, Port Charlotte
James Bernard Heck, Punta Gorda and Lindsey Brook Bitter, Punta Gorda
Josefina Souza Chapman, Port Charlotte and Alexandre Lanfredi, Port Charlotte

Divorces
Elizabeth Zink v. James D. Zink
