Marriages

Cathryn Ann Hauschildt, Punta Gorda and Jeffrey Allen Crandall, Punta Gorda

Kala Elizabeth Smith, Harbor Springs, Michigan and Kable T. Maxwell, Harbor Springs, Michigan

Steven Anthony Allmeyer, Wentzville, Missouri and Gloria Jean Jovanovic, St. Charles, Missouri

Monika Brigitte Ingeburg Frenz, Reutlingen, Germany and Wolfgang Weinmann, Reutlingen, Germany

Dallas Andrew Hunt, Greenville, Ohio and Brittney Michelle Townsend-Hirby, Greenville, Ohio

Randy Alva Szkapi, Manchester, New York and Carrie Danielle Bozeman, Manchester, New York

Charles Wayne Powell, Punta Gorda and Laura Ann Buschmann, Punta Gorda

Gregory Andrew Des Groseilliers, Punta Gorda and Ginger Lynne Cowell, Punta Gorda

Guy Winfield Scott, Punta Gorda and Sandra Louise Johnson, Belton, Missouri

Jeannine Amanda Klein, North Port and John Andrew Stetina, North Port

Luc Andrew Rodman, Port Charlotte and Rumer Kaylee Bunting, Port Charlotte

Albert Lee Wilson, Port Charlotte and Tammy Patricia Griffin, Port Charlotte

Christopher Darrold Olson, Port Charlotte and Raul Manuel Baldrich, Port Charlotte

Monica Crespo Noriega, Port Charlotte and Edgar Joel Velez Rosa, Port Charlotte

Alinka Claudine Woyton Ziska, Port Charlotte and Dean Allan Wolf, West Lawn, Pennsylvania

Roger Frank Goode, Punta Gorda and Dawn Devine Macgibbon, Punta Gorda

Kelly Ngan Ha, Punta Gorda and Christopher Tyler Grant, Port Charlotte

Daniel Joseph Cinaglia Jr.,, Englewood and Diana Marie-Monique Williamsen, Englewood

Shazmynn Sylvia Jane Burnette, Cape Coral and Jacob Ray Lowe, Wauchula

Thomas Pelekoudas, Punta Gorda and Kristina Marie Henegar, Punta Gorda

Shane Eric Goodwin, Punta Gorda and Victoria Lynn Moore, Punta Gorda

Alexsandro Wnuk, Port Charlotte and Josiane Amaral Wnuk, Port Charlotte


Leah Kristin Bell, Punta Gorda and Jule Scott Rutherford, Punta Gorda

Gary Christopher Kelly, Punta Gorda and Delesia Dawn Denney, Punta Gorda

Christopher Douglas Huntoon, Port Charlotte and Lori Anne Beland, Port Charlotte

William Louis Jackson, Port Charlotte and Kathleen Joy Jackson, Port Charlotte

Matthew Wayne Ashley, Punta Gorda and Cynthia Jo Zwer, Punta Gorda

Laila Desiree White, Port Charlotte and Dorian Bailey Steele, Port Charlotte

Jenny Marie Hicks, Port Charlotte and Hayley Jeanette Harvey, Port Charlotte

Jason Allen Dabney, Punta Gorda and Wendy Caroline Alderman, Punta Gorda

James Michael Thomas Mcintyre, Port Charlotte and Rachael Christine Volz, Port Charlotte

Brittani Lynn Bunkley, North Port and Jason Joseph Ratelle, North Port

Caitlin Terese Thompson, Venice and Zachary Schadt Bunting, Sarasota

Divorces

Tiffany Lynn Farnsworth v. Cindy Marie Farnsworth

Allen J. Freeman v. Tammy Freeman

Adrian Jorge v. Adriana Sierra

Ashley Lipford v. Jeremy Lipford

Thomas Jon Pecora v. Nikki Pecora

Jeanene Pollock v. Todd Pollock

Kristopher Poulin v. Amy Poulin

Kimberlee Reed v. William Reed

Pedro Suarez v. Amarilys Gonzalez

Nicholas Renn Thompson v. Tausha Thompson

Kimberly Vichinsky v. Lewis Vichinsky

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries