Marriages
Cathryn Ann Hauschildt, Punta Gorda and Jeffrey Allen Crandall, Punta Gorda
Kala Elizabeth Smith, Harbor Springs, Michigan and Kable T. Maxwell, Harbor Springs, Michigan
Steven Anthony Allmeyer, Wentzville, Missouri and Gloria Jean Jovanovic, St. Charles, Missouri
Monika Brigitte Ingeburg Frenz, Reutlingen, Germany and Wolfgang Weinmann, Reutlingen, Germany
Dallas Andrew Hunt, Greenville, Ohio and Brittney Michelle Townsend-Hirby, Greenville, Ohio
Randy Alva Szkapi, Manchester, New York and Carrie Danielle Bozeman, Manchester, New York
Charles Wayne Powell, Punta Gorda and Laura Ann Buschmann, Punta Gorda
Gregory Andrew Des Groseilliers, Punta Gorda and Ginger Lynne Cowell, Punta Gorda
Guy Winfield Scott, Punta Gorda and Sandra Louise Johnson, Belton, Missouri
Jeannine Amanda Klein, North Port and John Andrew Stetina, North Port
Luc Andrew Rodman, Port Charlotte and Rumer Kaylee Bunting, Port Charlotte
Albert Lee Wilson, Port Charlotte and Tammy Patricia Griffin, Port Charlotte
Christopher Darrold Olson, Port Charlotte and Raul Manuel Baldrich, Port Charlotte
Monica Crespo Noriega, Port Charlotte and Edgar Joel Velez Rosa, Port Charlotte
Alinka Claudine Woyton Ziska, Port Charlotte and Dean Allan Wolf, West Lawn, Pennsylvania
Roger Frank Goode, Punta Gorda and Dawn Devine Macgibbon, Punta Gorda
Kelly Ngan Ha, Punta Gorda and Christopher Tyler Grant, Port Charlotte
Daniel Joseph Cinaglia Jr.,, Englewood and Diana Marie-Monique Williamsen, Englewood
Shazmynn Sylvia Jane Burnette, Cape Coral and Jacob Ray Lowe, Wauchula
Thomas Pelekoudas, Punta Gorda and Kristina Marie Henegar, Punta Gorda
Shane Eric Goodwin, Punta Gorda and Victoria Lynn Moore, Punta Gorda
Alexsandro Wnuk, Port Charlotte and Josiane Amaral Wnuk, Port Charlotte
Leah Kristin Bell, Punta Gorda and Jule Scott Rutherford, Punta Gorda
Gary Christopher Kelly, Punta Gorda and Delesia Dawn Denney, Punta Gorda
Christopher Douglas Huntoon, Port Charlotte and Lori Anne Beland, Port Charlotte
William Louis Jackson, Port Charlotte and Kathleen Joy Jackson, Port Charlotte
Matthew Wayne Ashley, Punta Gorda and Cynthia Jo Zwer, Punta Gorda
Laila Desiree White, Port Charlotte and Dorian Bailey Steele, Port Charlotte
Jenny Marie Hicks, Port Charlotte and Hayley Jeanette Harvey, Port Charlotte
Jason Allen Dabney, Punta Gorda and Wendy Caroline Alderman, Punta Gorda
James Michael Thomas Mcintyre, Port Charlotte and Rachael Christine Volz, Port Charlotte
Brittani Lynn Bunkley, North Port and Jason Joseph Ratelle, North Port
Caitlin Terese Thompson, Venice and Zachary Schadt Bunting, Sarasota
Divorces
Tiffany Lynn Farnsworth v. Cindy Marie Farnsworth
Allen J. Freeman v. Tammy Freeman
Adrian Jorge v. Adriana Sierra
Ashley Lipford v. Jeremy Lipford
Thomas Jon Pecora v. Nikki Pecora
Jeanene Pollock v. Todd Pollock
Kristopher Poulin v. Amy Poulin
Kimberlee Reed v. William Reed
Pedro Suarez v. Amarilys Gonzalez
Nicholas Renn Thompson v. Tausha Thompson
Kimberly Vichinsky v. Lewis Vichinsky
