Marriages

Heath Alan Sheene, Punta Gorda and Tracey Lynn Soto, Punta Gorda

Lauren Ashton Poliachik, Punta Gorda and Keaton Luke Elliott, Punta Gorda

Juan Octovio Alcala Mendoza, North Port and Norma Alvarez Lugo, North Port

Ralph Philip Tommasino, Punta Gorda and Gloria Jane Walker, Punta Gorda

Veronica Marie Spurlock, Port Charlotte and Christopher Lee Wilson, Port Charlotte

Martha Lucia Del Valle, Punta Gorda and David Lawrence Cole, Punta Gorda

John Christopher Steerman, Port Charlotte and Amanda Kay Helms, Port Charlotte

Morrenda Vicky Richard, Port Charlotte and Schane Waughn Sewell, Port Charlotte

Sonnie Laural Hall, Englewood and Richard Scott Seymour, Englewood

Kim Alexis Domingo Baluyot, Port Charlotte and Daniel Harold Grant, Port Charlotte

Richard Lawrence Cochran, Punta Gorda and Sonya Jo Gladson, Port Charlotte

Joyce Lynne Willette, Port Charlotte and Kevin Willette, Port Charlotte

Kenor Kossivi James, Boca Grande and Alison Jane Byrd, Fairburn, Georgia


Dominick John Nucifora, Port Charlotte and Joan Dorothy Kolba, Port Charlotte

Timothy Mark Kapfhammer, Englewood and Jennifer Read Fox, Englewood

Kathleen Marie Smart, North Port and Howard Martin Nehlsen, North Port

Anthony David Mioduszewski, Port Charlotte and Mandy Lynn Wieckhorst, Port Charlotte

Tracy Liane Hay, Arcadia and Richard R-Gene Rowe, Punta Gorda

Amy Margaret Dipalma, Westford,Vermont and Samuel Charles Keane, Westford, Vermont

Kevin Michael Olrich, Plymouth, Michigan and Emily Claire Hoen, Plymouth, Michigan

Kenneth Howard Swett, Port Charlotte and Debra Ruth Hixson, Punta Gorda

Brian Keith Cox, Punta Gorda and Cynthia Kelberer, Punta Gorda

Kayla Marie Andrews, Port Charlotte and Erich Eugene Blachetta, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Hannah Brechue v. Quentin Levi Stout

Gail Herring v. William B. Herring

