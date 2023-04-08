Marriages
Tia Marie Dahl, Englewood and Bryce Allan Boyd, Englewood
Jonathan Michael Colón, North Port and Caitlin Mae Thomason, North Port
Tammy Lynn True, Richwood, Ohio and Kerry Lee Besece, Richwood, Ohio
Matthew Todd Proudfit, Port Charlotte and Brianna Ianthea Blosser, Port Charlotte
Curstin Llewellyn Francis, Port Charlotte and Courtney Lynn Green, Port Charlotte
Thomas Michael Palmer, Port Charlotte and Keri Lee Cole, Port Charlotte
Lawrence John Kuranowicz, Englewood and Rosanne Ray, Englewood
William Joseph Hermance, Punta Gorda and Porsha Coburn, Punta Gorda
James Douglas Sloan, Punta Gorda and Marilyn Anne Vera, Punta Gorda
Elizabeth Irene Whalen, Punta Gorda and Kevin Lee Nyman, Punta Gorda
Michael John Davey, Punta Gorda and Meghan Lee Himelein, Punta Gorda
Jenifer Rae Mckee, Cheyenne, Wyoming and Elenora Kay Zuber, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Dedrick Edward Stowers, Indianapolis, Indiana and Elizabeth Marie Weller, Indianapolis, Indiana
Anthony Michael Alicea, Punta Gorda and Garric Denzel Joseph Wilson, Punta Gorda
Randy Allen Brown, Punta Gorda and Lisa Ann Johnson, Arcadia
Thomas Lamoine Randle, Punta Gorda and Vicki Lee Wirgau, Punta Gorda
Brandon Joseph Farchette, Arcadia and Rhiann Lynn Brodkorb, Arcadia, Florida
Gabrielle Juana Ortiz, Port Charlotte and Cheila Marie Concepcion, Englewood
Robert Mark Lewis, Jr., Port Charlotte and Joyce Sueann Jones, Port Charlotte
Ernest Lee Porter, Terre Haute, Indiana and Erica Lynn Cervantes, Terre Haute, Indiana
Brad Alan Ronshausen, Cambridge, Ohio and Sharon Louise O’bright, Cambridge, Ohio
Philip Clifton Lecuyer, Punta Gorda and Irene Lois Moutsoulas, Punta Gorda
Rachel Marie Ruiz-Gray, Punta Gorda and Kenneth Jeffery Sikes, Punta Gorda
Nicolas Allen Konopasek, Martinsville, Indiana and Olivia Dawn Murdock, Martinsville, Indiana
Santy Rodriguez, Port Charlotte and Yaime Verdeal Cable, Port Charlotte
Adrienne Goff Faulkner, Punta Gorda and Matthew Steven Bandler, Punta Gorda
Jamie Lynn Brewer, Punta Gorda and Scotty Trent Merritt, Punta Gorda
Jack Thomas Waugh, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia and Helene Sharon Keefer, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia
Divorces
Heather Alwine v. Robert Neil Alwine Jr.
Katharine Baumgartner v. Peter Baumgartner
Christopher James Bopp v. Hisoon Andrea Lee
Leonaris Villegas Borsody v. Amanda Leslie Villegas
Kathryn Jean Deaton v. Oliver Soto
Sasha Donato Sell v. Christopher Robert Sell
Jill Dratler v. Robert Dratler
Brian Emel v. Danna Emel
Angela Erspamer v. Abe A. Erspamer
Samuel Darr Keating v. Christina Grace Keating
Sherikah Lordeus v. Cedieu Damus
Christopher D. Martin v. Jennifer Martin
Deborah Mosley v. Jack W. Mosley
Juana Munzo Lugo v. Larry Ernesto Munzo Lugo,
Jessie Anne Northup v. Ian Alec Northup
Nancy Martines Shdaifat v. Wael Aly
Lisa D. Sims v. Gary D. Sims
Tara-Marie Andrea Zapata v. Oscar Roque-Zapata
