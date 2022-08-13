Marriages and divorces for Aug. 14, 2022 Aug 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesGeorge Veresh, Bucharest, Romania and Narciza Ciureanu, Bucharest, RomaniaVanessa Dale Cook, Cape Coral and Cynthia Louella Eckel, Punta GordaJani Almarales Camejo, Port Charlotte and Alberto Lopez, Port CharlotteJoseph John Buscemi, Port Charlotte and Mercedes Obatala Prado Acevedo, Port CharlotteChristy Lynn Carrick, Port Charlotte and Anthony Joseph Bilhardt, Port CharlotteIgor Bzhoze, Port Charlotte and Tetiana Vasylieva, Port CharlotteKevin James Greene, Punta Gorda and Luisa Natacha Lembert, Fort MyersDella Louise Austin, Punta Gorda and Matthew Kevin Moran, Punta GordaMark Todd Schelm, Port Charlotte and Emilee Marie Henderson, Punta GordaGeorge Luis Rivera, Port Charlotte and Karina Vanessa Pena Suarez, Port Charlotte Lidijan De Freitas, Port Charlotte and Andrea Aparecida De Borba, Port CharlotteChad Eugene Dewey, Port Charlotte and Patricia Anne Shoemaker, Port CharlotteJoseph Michael Sanchez, Punta Gorda and Kirstyn Alexa Grove, Punta GordaJoseph Calvin Minotti, Port Charlotte and Teresa Helen Haddock, Port CharlotteKimberly Ann Duggins, Perry Hall, Maryland, and Matthew Allen Kohel, Perry Hall, MarylandThomas Earle Depascale, Kannapolis, North Carolina and Kasey Amanda Smith, Kannapolis, North CarolinaFritz Carlos Bohme Zuñiga Jr., Barranco, Peru, and Alexandra Morales Meza, Barranco, PeruPatrick James Mccafferty, Punta Gorda and Kyla Lunt, Sedgefield, South AfricaDillon Wayne Stanford, Punta Gorda and Gabrielle Leslie Mcgregor, Punta GordaDivorcesNo divorces were reported this week. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Port Charlotte Kia dealership sold LETTER: Trump knows what FBI is looking for Monkeypox case confirmed in Charlotte County Sunseeker reveals plans for dining, beverage outlets Port Charlotte teen continues to battle life-threatening condition Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.