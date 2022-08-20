Marriages and divorces for Aug. 21, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesGeorge Veresh, Port Charlotte and Narciza Ciureanu, Port CharlotteJaedyn Alexis Sanders, Batesville, Indiana and Madelynn Elizabeth Roell, Batesville, Ind.Amelia Michelle Washington, Port Charlotte and Julian Robert Downing, North Fort MyersParker Downs Bridges, Port Charlotte and Briana Michelle Perez, Port CharlotteTerry Lee Vilminot, Punta Gorda and Stacey Ann Mckinnon, Punta GordaKenneth Odell Hughes, Port Charlotte and Lisa Marie Henry, Port CharlotteHolly Ann Wallace, Port Charlotte and Manuel Aybar, Port CharlotteStefani Lynn Walters, Port Charlotte and James Michael Droddy, Port CharlotteLawrence Souza Jr., Port Charlotte and Cheryl Yvonne Skeete, Port CharlotteBrandon Scott Gorley, Port Charlotte and Kaitlyn Marie Teixeira, Port CharlotteJoseph Peter Mesko, Port Charlotte and Martina Kay Fanola, VeniceMary Catherine Fire, Punta Gorda and Robert Paul Buffington, Punta GordaDivorcesDelphine Bessie Castle v. Chad William Castle Lovina Mcdonald Dacosta v. Leslie Vernal Dacosta Jr.Tennley A. Davia v. Donald B. DaviaRenes Desane v. Erica DesaneFreddy Diaz v. Tairi Haydee Hernandez LiranzaMark Wayne Gunn v. Angela Kay GunnFrona J. Hernandez v. Steven HernandezJohnathan H. Hodge v. Lis M. HodgeKaren A. Julian v. Jose Manuel SerranoHeather Ligas v. Peter LigasHelart Leonardo Mejia Luque v. Mailin Echevarria CarballoKimberly Deane Nachtwey v. Douglas Mark SaunerBruce Edgar Pearson v. Rosetta Lorrayne TroglenEmerita Vargas v. Jacob CorianoZachary Yerger v. Melissa Yerger Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now What to do with empty 13 acres at Sunseeker? Cops: Teacher hid missing juvenile inside her house Girl, 13, in critical condition after hit-and-run crash Cops: Teacher initially lied to investigators in custody investigation Charlotte corrections officer fired for improper strip search, striking inmate Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.