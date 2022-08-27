Marriages and divorces for Aug. 28, 2022 Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Announcements Anniversaries Birthdays Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MarriagesGina Chapman Todisco, Punta Gorda and Jeremy Benjamin Kurtz, Cape CoralJoseph Kevin Bell, Englewood and Laura Ann Gillespie, Punta GordaBrandon Michael Burke, Punta Gorda and Courtney Gail Strickland, OnaZachary Lee Shreve, Punta Gorda and Amy Elizabeth Acton, Punta GordaPaul Michael Gaeta, Port Charlotte and Jacklyn Christine Algar, Port CharlotteWilliam Richard Murrin, Port Charlotte and Caroline Elizabeth Carlton, Henley In Arden, U.K.Michelle Lin Nail, Port Charlotte and Donna Jean Butler, Port CharlotteIsidro Acosta, Port Charlotte and Belkis Bravo Ramirez, Port CharlotteTimmy Lee West, Port Charlotte and Claudia Victoria Duenas, Port CharlotteMariana Paula Murillo Basurco, Maspeth, New York and Irakli Gvazava, Maspeth, N.Y.Christopher Lee Burchett, Greensburg, Ind. and Rebecca Ann Darby, Greensburg, Ind.Christina Michelle Berdeaux, Port Charlotte and Daniel Joseph Pizzi, Punta GordaDivorcesDeborah Ann Bates v. John Vernon BatesNanci Ann Busha Daniel v. Myron Dwain Daniel Joy Grant v. David GrantTracy Lynn James v. Anthony JamesDanielle Lehman v. Trenton LehmanAlysen Lucas v. James LucasLeah Martini v. Tony MartiniJennifer Carol Miller-Hart v. Horace Harvey HartCraig Mohyde v. Dawn MohydeTimothy Allan Morrison v. Janee Claudette MorrisonShawn Pangburn v. Tamara Lea DicksonKenesha Powell-Khouri v. Milton KhouriBrenda Prestia v. James PrestiaChristina Rasnick v. Nicholas Adam RasnickVicky Santiago v. Danny PadroSharon Shinn v. Mark ShinnMyra Vicente v. Misraim VicenteHeather Walker v. Dustin Walker Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now What to do with empty 13 acres at Sunseeker? Babysitter found guilty of physically abusing infant in 2020 COLUMN: Are food trucks the future of dining? Kia manager: 'We're not going anywhere' Teen's condition improves from critical condition Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
