Marriages
Melissa Emerine Stidham, Paris, Kentucky, and John Everett Mitchell, Paris, Kentucky
Aaron Michael Poole, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Charissa Lauren Robinson, Owensboro, Kentucky
Bradley Alan Campbell, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Andrew Austin Isaac Dyer, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Christina Ruth Johnson, Hollister, Missouri, and Casey Rae Thrasher, Hollister, Missouri
John Reginald Adamah, Columbus, Ohio and Brittnee Ann Veronica Carey, Columbus, Ohio
Ashley Eve Post, North Port and Fredrick Herbert Jenkins, North Port
Richard Christopher Craft, Port Charlotte and Danielle Jamie Kruse, Port Charlotte
Alec Davina Ashley, Punta Gorda and Hunter Michael Sweeney, Punta Gorda
Kelly Anne Layton, Punta Gorda and William Henry Simmons, Punta Gorda
Kasandra Renae Kelly, Cape Coral and Mark Anthony Moreno, Cape Coral
Tameko Josephine Gates, Port Charlotte and Leeford Wilby, Port Charlotte
Luigi Ervino Pacelli, Punta Gorda and Sara Shana Lofsten, Punta Gorda
George Allen Sisler, Port Charlotte and Adisleidis Leyva Sanchez, Port Charlotte
Afanassiev Pinard Delva, Port Charlotte and Shelda Belle-Fleur, Port Charlotte
Christopher Allen Tyson, Punta Gorda and Julie Ann O’reilly, Punta Gorda
David Robert Hinkson, Mount Airy, Maryland and Andrea Lee Spear, Mount Airy, Maryland
Brendan Eugene Kilgore, Felton, Pennsylvania and Rachel Madeline Burke, Felton, Pennsylvania
Diana Maria Ramirez, Port Charlotte and Ozell Timothy Johnson, Port Charlotte
Gloria Macario Jimenez, Arcadia and Jonathan Calderon Albor, Arcadia
David Anthony White, Port Charlotte and Jennifer Ann Wilson, Port Charlotte
Mark Gene Gamber, Punta Gorda and Barbara Eileen Michaud, Punta Gorda
Devan Jemar Pitts, North Port and Alexis Racheal Mead, North Port
Demetria Lauraine Casey, Punta Gorda and Dennis Haye, Punta Gorda
Thomas Joseph Sitzberger, Punta Gorda and Susan Anne Sitzberger, Punta Gorda
Kyle Kenneth Brown, Port Charlotte and Ellen Marie Hagberg, Port Charlotte
Ricky Lee Thompson, Arcadia and Morgan Dawn Taylor, Arcadia
Gale Louis Plummer, Punta Gorda and Rhonda Lynn Garigen, Port Charlotte
Kelton Lee Somers, Orlando and Christa Moriah Heffner, Orlando
Violet Ann Youness, Port Charlotte and Evan Keith Miller, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Diane Marie Anderson v. Henning Anderson
Samantha Elizabeth Anderson v. Scott Bud Anderson
Alicia Cassandra Burgos v. Luis Alende Burgos
David John Byrne v. Savannah Byrne
Michael Cecil v. Andrea Cecil
Eric J. Cormier v. Lorie S. Cormier
Margaret Dilger v. Larry Areaux
Gin Gennaro v. Dante Gennaro
Nolan Griffith v. Kelsea Griffith
Sara Lofsten v. Daniel Lofsten
Michael Moore v. Angela Moore
Robert Alton Overcash v. Diana J. Reed
Leah C. Pappas v. Christ R. Pappas, Sr.
Robert Edward Plant v. Renee L. Plant
Carlos Sanchez v. Maria Olivo
Cassandra Marie Wickson v. Sean Wickson
Freddy Asencio v. Luisa Rosado
Kassandra Martinez Monroe v. Antonio Monroe
Brian Sanders v. Rose Marie Sanders
Alexander Joseph Shrilla v. Melissa Dawn Mussone
Corina Thomas v. Michael Sculidis
