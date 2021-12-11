Marriages
Justin Remington Raines, Englewood and Tyler James Lyons, Englewood
Kasey Elizabeth Riddle, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Michael Andrew, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Andrew Kenneth Smith, Grass Lake, Michigan and Bethany Marie Wardell,Grass Lake, Michigan
Megan Nicole Wedgewood, Port Charlotte and Todd Allan Metzger, Port Charlotte
Kevin William Geisler, Bradenton and Luisa Gabriela, Bradenton
Jeffrey Claude Caery, Port Charlotte and Olga Marosy, Port Charlotte
Conner James Reuman, Port Charlotte and Taylor Susan Fullington, Port Charlotte
Hermann Rudolf Pfisterer, Reading, Pa. and Rita Jutta Mueller, Punta Gorda
Cassandra Irene Case, Englewood and Thomas Gerard, Englewood
Rose Marie Covucci, Rotonda West and John Macedo, Rotonda West
Pollianna May Brown, Port Charlotte and Jason Robert Jacques, Port Charlotte
Rigoberto Torres Ruiz, Port Charlotte and Kirsty Marie, Port Charlotte
Lori Elizabeth Dugas, Port Charlotte and Thomas Edward Parsons, Port Charlotte
William Robert Rothlisberger, Punta Gorda and Pauline Elsie Rothlisberger, Punta Gorda
John Thomas Inman, Port Charlotte and Michael David Peden, Port Charlotte
Shaun Michael Martin, Port Charlotte and Mary Ann Knutowski Ofner, Port Charlotte
Alexandra Rilee Gunnard, Punta Gorda and Walker James Lesney, Punta Gorda
Kristina Leigh Meyer, Port Charlotte and Brittani Nickole Cornwell, Bradenton
Emanuil Ivan Martinenco, Lenoir City, Tenn. and Nelya Ivanovna Dankanich, North Port
August William Hager, Boca Grande, and Ann Lyle Cordonnier, Boca Grande
Susan Marie Mckeever, North Fort Myers and Timothy James Davis, North Fort Myers
Jimmy Innocent, Port Charlotte and Wendy Anglade, Port Charlotte
Ashley Summer Vanriel, Rotonda West and Joshua Edward Scott, Rotonda West
Boris Denis Cepero, Port Charlotte and Edna Berenice Alvizures Hernandez, Port Charlotte
Ashley Nicole Albritton, Cape Coral and Georgy Lynn Santiago, Cape Coral
Lindsay Claire Khampapha, Port Charlotte and Francis Naro, Port Charlotte
Douglas Allen Wilkinson, Punta Gorda and Teresa Lynn Oberly, Punta Gorda
Steven Lloyd Bell, North Port and Heather Rose Blake, Amesbury, Mass.
Esteban Pedro Santiago, Jacksonville, Ark. and Samantha Gail Toombs, Jacksonville, Ark.
Skye Marie Salvati-Mahosky, Lancaster, Penn. and Vicente Javier Molieri, Punta Gorda
Christopher James Nelson, North Port and Clarissa Michelle Aleman, Port Charlotte
Cassandra Josefina Chandler, Punta Gorda and Eric Conrad Gilbert, Punta Gorda
Yvonnette Marie Diaz Cabrera, Port Charlotte and Anthony Negron Morales, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Evelyn Clausing v. David Clausing
Kristin P. Corbin v. Thomas Corbin
Nicole Grohosky v. Dennis Grohosky
Nancy Hall v. Todd Hall
Ashley Popa Montgomery v. Joseph Andrew Montgomery
James F. Shelton v. Genise M. Shelton
Van Woods v. Ashley Woods
Thomas Yenna v. Laura A. Roberts
