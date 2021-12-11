Marriages

Justin Remington Raines, Englewood and Tyler James Lyons, Englewood

Kasey Elizabeth Riddle, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Michael Andrew, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Andrew Kenneth Smith, Grass Lake, Michigan and Bethany Marie Wardell,Grass Lake, Michigan

Megan Nicole Wedgewood, Port Charlotte and Todd Allan Metzger, Port Charlotte

Kevin William Geisler, Bradenton and Luisa Gabriela, Bradenton

Jeffrey Claude Caery, Port Charlotte and Olga Marosy, Port Charlotte

Conner James Reuman, Port Charlotte and Taylor Susan Fullington, Port Charlotte

Hermann Rudolf Pfisterer, Reading, Pa. and Rita Jutta Mueller, Punta Gorda

Cassandra Irene Case, Englewood and Thomas Gerard, Englewood

Rose Marie Covucci, Rotonda West and John Macedo, Rotonda West

Pollianna May Brown, Port Charlotte and Jason Robert Jacques, Port Charlotte

Rigoberto Torres Ruiz, Port Charlotte and Kirsty Marie, Port Charlotte

Lori Elizabeth Dugas, Port Charlotte and Thomas Edward Parsons, Port Charlotte

William Robert Rothlisberger, Punta Gorda and Pauline Elsie Rothlisberger, Punta Gorda

John Thomas Inman, Port Charlotte and Michael David Peden, Port Charlotte

Shaun Michael Martin, Port Charlotte and Mary Ann Knutowski Ofner, Port Charlotte

Alexandra Rilee Gunnard, Punta Gorda and Walker James Lesney, Punta Gorda

Kristina Leigh Meyer, Port Charlotte and Brittani Nickole Cornwell, Bradenton

Emanuil Ivan Martinenco, Lenoir City, Tenn. and Nelya Ivanovna Dankanich, North Port

August William Hager, Boca Grande, and Ann Lyle Cordonnier, Boca Grande

Susan Marie Mckeever, North Fort Myers and Timothy James Davis, North Fort Myers

Jimmy Innocent, Port Charlotte and Wendy Anglade, Port Charlotte

Ashley Summer Vanriel, Rotonda West and Joshua Edward Scott, Rotonda West

Boris Denis Cepero, Port Charlotte and Edna Berenice Alvizures Hernandez, Port Charlotte

Ashley Nicole Albritton, Cape Coral and Georgy Lynn Santiago, Cape Coral

Lindsay Claire Khampapha, Port Charlotte and Francis Naro, Port Charlotte

Douglas Allen Wilkinson, Punta Gorda and Teresa Lynn Oberly, Punta Gorda

Steven Lloyd Bell, North Port and Heather Rose Blake, Amesbury, Mass.

Esteban Pedro Santiago, Jacksonville, Ark. and Samantha Gail Toombs, Jacksonville, Ark.

Skye Marie Salvati-Mahosky, Lancaster, Penn. and Vicente Javier Molieri, Punta Gorda

Christopher James Nelson, North Port and Clarissa Michelle Aleman, Port Charlotte

Cassandra Josefina Chandler, Punta Gorda and Eric Conrad Gilbert, Punta Gorda

Yvonnette Marie Diaz Cabrera, Port Charlotte and Anthony Negron Morales, Port Charlotte

Divorces

Evelyn Clausing v. David Clausing 

Kristin P. Corbin v. Thomas Corbin 

Nicole Grohosky v. Dennis Grohosky 

Nancy Hall v. Todd Hall 

Ashley Popa Montgomery v. Joseph Andrew Montgomery 

James F. Shelton v. Genise M. Shelton 

Van Woods v. Ashley Woods  

Thomas Yenna v. Laura A. Roberts

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries