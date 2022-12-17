Marriages
Briana Victoria Socha, Punta Gorda and Brandon Tyler Goldberg, Sarasota
Iris Monserrat Romero, Port Charlotte and Carlos Javier Izaguirre, Port Charlotte
Justin Lawrence Bishop, Punta Gorda and Hanna Rae Haxton, North Port
John Austin Stratton, Punta Gorda and Norah Lynn Mccrossin, Punta Gorda
Anna Lee Munholand, Port Charlotte and Tristan Chase Dennis, Port Charlotte
Brittany Nicole Ross, Punta Gorda and Mickoy Gawayne Hylton, Punta Gorda
Chelsea Marie Mcgee, Punta Gorda and Matthew Lee Bailey, Tucson, Arizona
Jacinda Marie Olivia Cecora, North Port and Travis Charles Priest, North Port
Codee James Yount, Port Charlotte and Megan Mariah Spitzmiller, Port Charlotte
Samuel Raymond Stanchak, North Port and Ann Kristine Weaver, North Port
Kimberly Rose Wolf, Coral Springs and Ronald Alexander Macmillan, Punta Gorda
Jason James Hayner, Port Charlotte and Karla Daniela Zamudio Puebla, Mexico City, Mexico
Gary Edward Denlea, Punta Gorda and Tami Lyn Sargent, Punta Gorda
Ashley Elizabeth Tigges, Englewood and Steven Douglass Kuykendall, Englewood
Christina Lee Mattessino, Port Charlotte and Matthew Edwin Mcree, Port Charlotte
Leon L Demere, Port Charlotte and Angeline Jodoin Pinard, Port Charlotte
Ashley Joan Byington, Port Charlotte and Michael Thomas Jennings, Port Charlotte
Gary Wade Thompson, Punta Gorda and Patricia De Oliveira Thompson, Punta Gorda
Christopher Charles Wilson, Punta Gorda and Tara Marlene Majorino, Punta Gorda
Miranda Skye Davis, Pennsburg, Pennsylvania and Gage Steven Gardner, Palm, Pennsylvania
Alburn Alvin Service, Port Charlotte and Connie Marie Kuehn, Port Charlotte
John Patrick Derr, Port Charlotte and Anita Rose Finley, Port Charlotte
Tyler James Banish, Sebring and Cheyenne Marie Smith, Port Charlotte
Nancy Patricia Wroe, Port Charlotte and Charles Edward White, Punta Gorda
Savannah Elaine Graeve, Punta Gorda and Kyle Casey Devries, Punta Gorda
Herbert Allen Harkness, Port Charlotte and Nova Danette Jones, Port Charlotte
Dale Duane Wagner, Fairview, Illinois and Paulette Rose Cooley, Fairview, Illinois
Darien Jena Reynoso, Arcadia and Zachary Robert Smith, Arcadia
Laurel Lea Prehn, Port Charlotte and Yvonne Marie Bras, Port Charlotte
Charles Richard Scipione, Placida and Elizabeth Anne Campbell, Placida
Donna Marie Shanfelter, Punta Gorda and James Edwin Clarke, Jr., Punta Gorda
Jose Angel Linares, Jr., Port Charlotte and Brittany Jade Hoholik, Port Charlotte
Mary Louise Winans-Harris, Cross Lanes, West Virginia and Mark James Dykhoff, Punta Gorda
Emma Page Alford, North Port and Cody Allen Fouch, North Port
Nicole Marie Skaggs, Port Charlotte and Jesse Ray Isgrig, Port Charlotte
Eric Thomas Dodd, Arcadia and Ashley Nicole Czerny, Port Charlotte
Robert Joseph Beranek, Punta Gorda and Pamella Jean Ahlers, Punta Gorda
Fernando Jose Bifaretti Villalobos, Lawrenceville, Georgia and Maria Carolina Medina Machado, Lawrenceville, Georgia
Nicole Lujean Mott, Punta Gorda and Wade Clinton Beasley Jr., Port Charlotte
Peter Reinhardt, Punta Gorda and Gabriele Gertrud Christa Maria Hube, Punta Gorda
Patrick Russell Seaton, Punta Gorda and Dennesse Avanell Miller, Punta Gorda
Donald Lee Hollenbeck, Jr., Port Charlotte and Christa Ann Thurber, Port Charlotte
Sally Ann Druckenmiller, Port Charlotte and David Lee Druckenmiller, Port Charlotte
Robert John Brown, Englewood and Rachael Marie Keene, Englewood
Carl Raymond Winger, Punta Gorda and Rosemary Ann Nicolay, Punta Gorda
Taylor Elizabeth Knight, Arcadia and Caleb William Fredrick Lescrynski, Arcadia
Tiernan Cole, Port Charlotte and Melissa Ann Lovejoy, Port Charlotte
Larry Meeks Myers, Port Charlotte and Judith Jean Phillips, Port Charlotte
Wayne Allen Carr, Punta Gorda and Lonell McCormick, Punta Gorda
Stefanie Kaye Mcclurg, Punta Gorda and Michael Anthony Beard, Port Charlotte
Holly Ann Thomas, Punta Gorda and Samuel Dominguez, Punta Gorda
Michael Brian Mann, Port Charlotte and Lisa Marie Bruner, Charlotte
Daniel Tucker Douglas Thiede, Lutz, Florida and Emily Ann Chmielewski, Lutz, Florida
Robert Owen Satterfield, Punta Gorda and Nicole Kathleen Berrisford, Punta Gorda
Kalin Marie Riley, North Port and John Robert Theriault, North Port
Jeannine M. Porter, Cape Coral and Michael John De Laat, Cape Coral
Dawn Marie Muzio, Punta Gorda and Walter Figueira Borges, Punta Gorda
Rachel Marie Millerick, Punta Gorda and Thomas Santee Dixon, Punta Gorda
Nicole Rose Contursi, New York, New York and Grant Samuel Tunkel, New York, New York
John Edward Lund, Port Charlotte and Amy Louise Lund, Port Charlotte
Yoan Manuel Santana Guerrero, Port Charlotte and Paula De La Caridad Ruiz Ricardo, Port Charlotte
Andrew Raymond Horvath, Punta Gorda and Susan Carol Reed, Punta Gorda
Tyler Jonathan Neice, Punta Gorda and Valery Solano Arnedo, Punta Gorda
Bryan Edward Smith, Port Charlotte and Prasong Paennoy, Port Charlotte
Michael Thomas Cullen, Port Charlotte and Randi Joy Carroll, Hillsdale, New Jersey
Jennifer Karen Charles, Port Charlotte and Steve Henry, Port Charlotte
Paul Gerald Montalbano, Punta Gorda and Sheri Ann Ramsdell, Punta Gorda
Brittany Paige Miller, Long Branch, New Jersey and Steven Gerard Savino, Keyport, New Jersey
Keven Allen Christian, Port Charlotte and Katelyn Samara Reeves, Port Charlotte
Larry Richard Cosmo, Englewood and Liliana Silkman, Worcester, Mass.
Randall Scott Crouch, Arcadia and Marisa Liberti, Arcadia
David John Wirth, Punta Gorda and Judy Alice Schlottman, Punta Gorda
George Christianiv Diggs, Punta Gorda and Leah Stephanie Meredith, Punta Gorda
Keith David Buoncuore, Rotonda and Tiffanie Amber Nicole Sheets, Rotonda
Sara Susan Stackhouse, Port Charlotte and Curtis Arthur Lindner, Port Charlotte
Marcella Christina Cataldo, Point Pleasant, New Jersey and Patrick Michael Dolan, Point Pleasant, New Jersey
James Allen, North Port and Amanda Hulda Kerrick, North Port
Brandon Christopher Blumberg, Port Charlotte and Rachel Elisabeth Dickson, Port Charlotte,
Noemi Gato-Hernández, Port Charlotte and Roberto De La Cruz Alvarez, Port Charlotte
William Joseph Watson, Port Charlotte and Kathryn Ellen Williamson, Port Charlotte
Abdulelah Jamal Arnous, Port Charlotte and Maryam Raid Jawad, Port Charlotte
Russell Wickner Meiselman, Port Charlotte and Karen Vargas Jaculbia, Port Charlotte
Alexandra Altagracia Garcia, Port Charlotte and Jovanny Reyes Cedeño, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Antonella Avallone v. Scott Bialczak
Jennifer Cozad v. Patrick Cozad
Heinz R. Dahlmann v. Marianne L. Steen
Stephen N. Fileman v. Ashley Lynn Fileman
Amanda Lyn Frankowski v. Aric James Franowski
Juan Garcia v. Beatriz Cruz Garcia
Tonykia L. Harris v. John Edward Wallace
Karina Mejia v. Gustavo Hernandez
Brittany Ninia v. Kevin Ninia
Beverly Noyes v. Leonard Noyes
Sandra Olson v. Sandra Derer
