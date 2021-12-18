Marriages

Matthew Christopher Schluter, Louisburg, Kansas and Melanie Anne Preston, Louisburg, Kansas

Drew Scott Lorent, Rotonda West, and Sandra Marie Foley, Rotonda West

Bridget Mary Lapoint, Boston, Mass. and William Warden Morrison, Boston, Mass.

Samantha Marie Naro, North Port and Jake Ryan Steider, North Port

Brianna Kaylee Brodak, Port Charlotte and Tyler Allan Hunter Szeztaye, Port Charlotte

Matthew Kane Peyton, Englewood and Jessie Lee Grannan, Englewood

Steven Douglas Berkey, Arcadia and Manuel Francesco Mewes, Arcadia

Michael Joseph Mickey, Rotonda West and Melody Lynn Strattan, Port Charlotte

Daniel Robert Burgjohann, Punta Gorda and Donna Marie Ricci, Punta Gorda

Kevin Edward Graham, Punta Gorda and Kimberly Susan Pennell, Punta Gorda

Laurie Janet Mellor, Punta Gorda and Donald Robert Abell, Punta Gorda

María Teresa Reyes Mosqueda, Port Charlotte and Jose Alberto Reyes Moreno, Port Charlotte

Ruben Mora, Port Charlotte and Stephanie Leslie Sousa, Port Charlotte

Anastasia Margaret Casey Dempsey, Cape Coral and Rodney Brooks Riley, Cape Coral

Miguel Angel Fermin, Port Charlotte and Lisa Marie Montagnese, Port Charlotte

Gary George Spangler, Port Charlotte and Wanda Faye Spangler, Port Charlotte

Joan Shirley Jackson, North Fort Myers and Dennis Vance Kemp, North Fort Myers

John Manuel Gonzalez, Port Charlotte and Linda Carol Kern, Port Charlotte

Moria Marie Tolliver, Punta Gorda and Alexis Real, Punta Gorda

David Eliseo Rey, Ave Maria and Jeniffer Barrios, Port Charlotte

Grissel Molina, Lehigh Acres and Omar Valdivia Fernandez, Lehigh Acres

Duane Richard Muncie, Port Charlotte and Rachelle Lynn Brown, Port Charlotte

Jason Scott Gordon, Cape Coral and Argentina Altagracia Cone, Fort Myers

Rachel Ann Mcdonough, Port Charlotte and Bonnie Marie Schaar, Port Charlotte

Robert Todd Bauwin, Port Charlotte and Maria Daniela Duque Salazar, Kissimmee

Tracy Banks Newman, Punta Gorda and Daniel Joseph Marinkovich, Punta Gorda

Jessica Marie Cain, Port Charlotte and Richard Kenneth Marshall, Port Charlotte

Ophrane Alcime, Port Charlotte and Chanica Bresay Coleman, Port Charlotte

Ramin Bidar, Englewood and Madalina Crismaru, Englewood

Divorces

Karla S. Brown v. Dewayne O. Brown

Linda S. Gilbert v. Michael D. Gilbert

Stephanie Marie Jones v. Zachery S. Jones

Holli H. Largent v. John Largent

Sonya Mullins v. Brett Mullins

Anthony J. Syrakis v. Rhonda Syrakis

Kelsie Weatherholt v. Christopher Manning

