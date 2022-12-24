Marriages
Kyle Marcus Butcher, Port Charlotte and Maria Elizabeth Peguero Beltre, Port Charlotte
Kyle Marcus Butcher, Port Charlotte and Maria Elizabeth Peguero Beltre, Port Charlotte
Walter Joseph Blais, N. Ft. Myers and Heather Jean Barnes, Lehigh Acres
John Douglas Carter, Port Charlotte and Autumn Christine Daniels, Port Charlotte
Douglas Alan Yoh, Punta Gorda and Julie Lynn Blackett, Punta Gorda
Bernard Adrianjr Gaines, Port Charlotte and Keyanna Lakeisha Gales, Port Charlotte
Liam Holt Bowley, Punta Gorda and Maranda Marie Odegard, Punta Gorda
Isabel Maggie Bitler, Punta Gorda and Colton Christopher Wright, Punta Gorda
Patrick Christopher Swales, North Port and Alison Louise Sagirs, North Port
Bryan Neal Snodgrass, Port Charlotte and Aimee Nichole Beachy, Port Charlotte
Alfonso Armando Connor, Cape Coral and Lourdes Menendez, Cape Coral
Bradley Juan Strayer, Port Charlotte and Debra Jean Remic, Port Charlotte
Andrew Kenneth Shelton, Punta Gorda and Emily Louise Sikich, Punta Gorda
Thomas Clayton Wilson, Englewood and Caitlyn Marie Townsend, Englewood
Aurelio Zarate Cortes, Port Charlotte and Ofelia Santiago Reyes, Port Charlotte
Venette Guillaume, Punta Gorda and James Antoine, Punta Gorda
Celestine Hodges Joe, Arcadia and Dieuseul Demosthene, Arcadia
Barbara Lynn Howland, Port Charlotte and Edward Andrew Baumbarger, Port Charlotte
James Gordon Sanborn, Paw Paw, Michigan and Kathleen Estelle Stratton, Paw Paw, Michigan
Barry Lee Anderson, Port Charlotte and Lisa Sharee Davis, Port Charlotte
Cassie Mae Cameron, Port Charlotte and Kyle Oliver Moore, Port Charlotte
Haley Elizabeth Belcher, Punta Gorda and Dylan Chad Daughtry, Punta Gorda
David Lenord Korcz, North Port and Xi Chen, Lakeland
April Renee Novak, Port Charlotte and Derek Kriston, Port Charlotte
Joshua Matthew Dickson, Port Charlotte and Danielle Nicole Parrish, Port Charlotte
Divorces
Karen Renee Deering v. Terry Edward Deering
David E. Jaramillo Nolivos v. Polina Tilei
