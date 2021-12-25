Marriages

Arthur Harold Goshen, Lambertville, Michigan and Yolanda Bacalla Warner, Lambertville, Michigan

Richard Michael Gristchuk, Harrison Township, Michigan and Kellie Dee Carl, Clinton Township, Michigan

Gabriel Heath Robertson, Dublin, New Hampshire and Jennifer Marie Crowell, Dublin, New Hampshire

Seth Robert Kirchner, University Place, Washington and Natalie Suzanne Dailey, University Place, Washington

Richard Conrad Vinyard, Palos Hills, Illinois and Elizabeth Susan Carter, Palos Hills, Illinois

Hannah Louise Fenlon, Indianapolis, Indiana and Jose Miguel Marmolejos, Indianapolis, Indiana

Frederick Michael Odell, Cape Coral and Christina Estrada, Cleveland, Ohio

Allen Jay Block, Punta Gorda and Maggie Ilene Churchill, Punta Gorda

Robert Lee Vaughn, Port Charlotte and Michael Robert Sheehan, Port Charlotte

Caleb Ian Fisher, Punta Gorda and Haley Nichole Martin, Punta Gorda

Elizabeth Rosa, North Fort Myers and Warren Dawson, North Fort Myers

Keith Ian Sechrist, Cape Coral and Valerie Ann Cole, Cape Coral

Collin Chandler Bailey, Port Charlotte and Toni Marie Rosas, Port Charlotte

Allen Donald Wager, Port Charlotte and Susan Eileen Weborg, Port Charlotte

Isamar Mundo, Arcadia and Eric Gomez-Carranza, Arcadia

Tara Dawn King, Cape Coral and Vincent Albert Casale, Cape Coral

Moqrane Lattari, North Port and Kenza Mekhane, North Port

James Leonard Wiseman, Lansing, Michigan and Kathryn Diane Shull, Punta Gorda

Bounty Cheramy, North Port and Jessica Michelle Kashishian, Englewood

Efrain Josue Collazo, Port Charlotte and Ravan Renee Petko, Port Charlotte

Amanda Angenie Prashad, Punta Gorda and Devyn Alexander McNeal, North Port

Robert Earl Zink, Punta Gorda and Amber Marie Libby, Punta Gorda

Divorces

Kathleen Buswell v. Damon Buswell

Michael R. Caron v. Susan D. Caron

Allie Swanson v. Matthew Stubs

Teylor Maria Youssef v. Ahmad Osama Youssef

